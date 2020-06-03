2185 E 11th Ave 4-407

Amenities

Up-Scale One Bedroon: FREE Botanic Gardens Pass - Property Id: 246133



SPECIAL: $1500.00 off IF MOVE IN BY 5/31/2020. All residents of this property receive a free pass with +1 to the Denver Botanic Gardens nearby.



Community Amenities:

Fitness center + Yoga studio

Rooftop dec + Year round spa

Entertainment kitchen + BBQs

Business center + Community herb garden

Lounge + Bike & ski repair area

>>Free membership to the Botanic Gardens<<

Dog wash station + Reserved Garage parking

Charging stations for electric cars

Controlled access/gated

Package services + Valet trash + Dry cleaning drop off

Webpass- Google Fiber available now!



Apartment Amenities:

Walk-in closets, Designer lighting, Elevated ceilings

Ceiling fans* Patio/balcony, some bay windows**

Stainless steel appliances + Quartz counters

Washer & Dryer in unit.

