All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2185 E 11th Ave 4-407.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2185 E 11th Ave 4-407
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2185 E 11th Ave 4-407

2185 East 11th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Cheesman Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2185 East 11th Avenue, Denver, CO 80206
Cheesman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
google fiber
hot tub
trash valet
yoga
Up-Scale One Bedroon: FREE Botanic Gardens Pass - Property Id: 246133

SPECIAL: $1500.00 off IF MOVE IN BY 5/31/2020. All residents of this property receive a free pass with +1 to the Denver Botanic Gardens nearby.

Community Amenities:
Fitness center + Yoga studio
Rooftop dec + Year round spa
Entertainment kitchen + BBQs
Business center + Community herb garden
Lounge + Bike & ski repair area
>>Free membership to the Botanic Gardens<<
Dog wash station + Reserved Garage parking
Charging stations for electric cars
Controlled access/gated
Package services + Valet trash + Dry cleaning drop off
Webpass- Google Fiber available now!

Apartment Amenities:
Walk-in closets, Designer lighting, Elevated ceilings
Ceiling fans* Patio/balcony, some bay windows**
Stainless steel appliances + Quartz counters
Washer & Dryer in unit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/246133
Property Id 246133

(RLNE5648555)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2185 E 11th Ave 4-407 have any available units?
2185 E 11th Ave 4-407 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2185 E 11th Ave 4-407 have?
Some of 2185 E 11th Ave 4-407's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2185 E 11th Ave 4-407 currently offering any rent specials?
2185 E 11th Ave 4-407 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2185 E 11th Ave 4-407 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2185 E 11th Ave 4-407 is pet friendly.
Does 2185 E 11th Ave 4-407 offer parking?
Yes, 2185 E 11th Ave 4-407 does offer parking.
Does 2185 E 11th Ave 4-407 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2185 E 11th Ave 4-407 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2185 E 11th Ave 4-407 have a pool?
No, 2185 E 11th Ave 4-407 does not have a pool.
Does 2185 E 11th Ave 4-407 have accessible units?
No, 2185 E 11th Ave 4-407 does not have accessible units.
Does 2185 E 11th Ave 4-407 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2185 E 11th Ave 4-407 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest Cove Apartments
3446 S Akron St
Denver, CO 80231
1880 Little Raven
1880 Little Raven Street
Denver, CO 80202
AMLI Park Avenue
755 E 19th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Sherman Commons
10 S Sherman St
Denver, CO 80209
Arapahoe Club
2800 S Syracuse Way
Denver, CO 80231
The Wheatley
530 25th St
Denver, CO 80205
Metropolis
1011 Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80206
Turntable Studios
1975 Mile High Stadium Cir
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University