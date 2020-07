Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard elevator gym green community parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit lobby

We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today!

Now Offering $500 Off! Call Us for Details!



The Den. Your Launch Pad to Denver!



Located in the Denver Tech Center, The Den is the most luxurious resort-style apartment home community and your launch pad to everything Denver!



Jump on the nearby Belleview Station Light Rail for a short ride Downtown or set off on Highway 285 towards the Rocky Mountains for hiking, biking and camping. You’re also just a short train ride away from Denver’s favorites – LODO, Union Station, Coors Field, Sports Authority Field at Mile High and LoHi!



When you’re ready to head home to The Den, relax in the pristine saltwater pool on the rooftop terrace with panoramic Rocky Mountain views or meditate in the calming Zen Garden. Or keep the energy up in the state-of-the-art fitness center then grill out with friends and watch movies on the outdoor amphitheater.



Welcome home.