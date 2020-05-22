2110 N Clay St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage online portal

Deluxe 3BD, 3BA Home, Rooftop Deck, 2 Car Garage, and Walking Distance to LoHi! - Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7P3JjQDHitU&feature=youtu.be



Contemporary and sophisticated living in Denver's most desirable neighborhood. Located in Jefferson park, this home offers the perfect accommodations for every lifestyle. Modern finishes throughout the kitchen and bathrooms, featuring stainless steel appliances, an abundance of natural sunlight, quartz counter tops, and oversize rooms. the bedrooms offer a maximum amount of space with walk in closets. Enjoy the spring weather on your private rooftop deck, or check out the countless restaurants in the neighborhood. Schedule a showing at keyrenterdenver.com.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking

*Pets are negotiable.

*There is a $50 hoa fee, which covers water, sewer, trash, and snow removal.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services

*Leasing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



(RLNE2853398)