Last updated May 2 2020 at 9:45 AM

2110 N Clay St

2110 Clay Street · (720) 370-0406
Location

2110 Clay Street, Denver, CO 80211
Jefferson Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2110 N Clay St · Avail. now

$3,180

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1661 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
Deluxe 3BD, 3BA Home, Rooftop Deck, 2 Car Garage, and Walking Distance to LoHi! - Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7P3JjQDHitU&feature=youtu.be

Contemporary and sophisticated living in Denver's most desirable neighborhood. Located in Jefferson park, this home offers the perfect accommodations for every lifestyle. Modern finishes throughout the kitchen and bathrooms, featuring stainless steel appliances, an abundance of natural sunlight, quartz counter tops, and oversize rooms. the bedrooms offer a maximum amount of space with walk in closets. Enjoy the spring weather on your private rooftop deck, or check out the countless restaurants in the neighborhood. Schedule a showing at keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $50 hoa fee, which covers water, sewer, trash, and snow removal.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services
*Leasing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE2853398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 N Clay St have any available units?
2110 N Clay St has a unit available for $3,180 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2110 N Clay St have?
Some of 2110 N Clay St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2110 N Clay St currently offering any rent specials?
2110 N Clay St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 N Clay St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2110 N Clay St is pet friendly.
Does 2110 N Clay St offer parking?
Yes, 2110 N Clay St does offer parking.
Does 2110 N Clay St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2110 N Clay St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 N Clay St have a pool?
No, 2110 N Clay St does not have a pool.
Does 2110 N Clay St have accessible units?
No, 2110 N Clay St does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 N Clay St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2110 N Clay St does not have units with dishwashers.
