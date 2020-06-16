211 Newport Street

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking carpet

Nice ranch style house with no basement - 1253 square feet all on one level. 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and 1 half bath. Many updates including newer paint, carpet and blinds. Full-size washer/dryer hook-ups. Off street parking. Professionally landscaped yard. Sprinkler System. Mowing included in the rent. Near Lowry and the Stapleton development.



**No smokers



**One dog may be approved with an additional deposit of $500. Pet must be over 1 year in age and non-aggressive.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.