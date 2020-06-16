All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 5 2019 at 5:05 PM

211 Newport Street

211 Newport Street · No Longer Available
Location

211 Newport Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hilltop

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice ranch style house with no basement - 1253 square feet all on one level. 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and 1 half bath. Many updates including newer paint, carpet and blinds. Full-size washer/dryer hook-ups. Off street parking. Professionally landscaped yard. Sprinkler System. Mowing included in the rent. Near Lowry and the Stapleton development.

**No smokers

**One dog may be approved with an additional deposit of $500. Pet must be over 1 year in age and non-aggressive.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Newport Street have any available units?
211 Newport Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 Newport Street have?
Some of 211 Newport Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 Newport Street currently offering any rent specials?
211 Newport Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Newport Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 211 Newport Street is pet friendly.
Does 211 Newport Street offer parking?
Yes, 211 Newport Street offers parking.
Does 211 Newport Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 Newport Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Newport Street have a pool?
No, 211 Newport Street does not have a pool.
Does 211 Newport Street have accessible units?
No, 211 Newport Street does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Newport Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 Newport Street does not have units with dishwashers.
