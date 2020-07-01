All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1955 Lawrence St Twilight.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1955 Lawrence St Twilight
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:58 AM

1955 Lawrence St Twilight

1955 Lawrence Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Downtown Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1955 Lawrence Street, Denver, CO 80202
Downtown Denver

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
hot tub
Spacious Two Bedroom near Coors Field - Property Id: 145136

Sustainable Style & Smart Design - Featuring a luxurious blend of high-style and sustainable materials, our apartment homes are forward-thinking and environmentally friendly. We offer 12 unique one bedroom and two bedroom floor plans, spacious homes with open living rooms, kitchens and dining areas. Each beautiful space is designed with eco-conscious attributes, including Okite kitchen surfaces and solar shades. You'll have plenty of natural light from oversize windows, and views of Downtown Denver, LoDo, Coors Field or the Rocky Mountains. Most homes also feature a private deck or Juliet balcony. Enjoy energy-efficient living with upgraded amenities and smart modern style.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/145136
Property Id 145136

(RLNE5379681)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1955 Lawrence St Twilight have any available units?
1955 Lawrence St Twilight doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1955 Lawrence St Twilight have?
Some of 1955 Lawrence St Twilight's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1955 Lawrence St Twilight currently offering any rent specials?
1955 Lawrence St Twilight is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1955 Lawrence St Twilight pet-friendly?
Yes, 1955 Lawrence St Twilight is pet friendly.
Does 1955 Lawrence St Twilight offer parking?
No, 1955 Lawrence St Twilight does not offer parking.
Does 1955 Lawrence St Twilight have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1955 Lawrence St Twilight offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1955 Lawrence St Twilight have a pool?
No, 1955 Lawrence St Twilight does not have a pool.
Does 1955 Lawrence St Twilight have accessible units?
No, 1955 Lawrence St Twilight does not have accessible units.
Does 1955 Lawrence St Twilight have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1955 Lawrence St Twilight has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MileHouse
6750 E Chenango Ave
Denver, CO 80237
The Apartments at Denver Place
1880 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80202
My Block Wash Park
255 Washington St
Denver, CO 80203
Botanica Town Center
2900 Roslyn Street
Denver, CO 80238
Milo
4109 East 10th Avenue
Denver, CO 80220
Bespoke Uptown
East 17th Avenue and Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
Westend
3500 Rockmont Dr
Denver, CO 80202
Hartley Flats
2749 Walnut St
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University