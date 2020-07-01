1955 Lawrence St Twilight

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym hot tub

Spacious Two Bedroom near Coors Field - Property Id: 145136



Sustainable Style & Smart Design - Featuring a luxurious blend of high-style and sustainable materials, our apartment homes are forward-thinking and environmentally friendly. We offer 12 unique one bedroom and two bedroom floor plans, spacious homes with open living rooms, kitchens and dining areas. Each beautiful space is designed with eco-conscious attributes, including Okite kitchen surfaces and solar shades. You'll have plenty of natural light from oversize windows, and views of Downtown Denver, LoDo, Coors Field or the Rocky Mountains. Most homes also feature a private deck or Juliet balcony. Enjoy energy-efficient living with upgraded amenities and smart modern style.

