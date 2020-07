Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities business center concierge fire pit 24hr gym game room parking playground pool pool table putting green bbq/grill bike storage garage guest suite hot tub internet access sauna yoga cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator pet friendly 24hr maintenance bocce court cc payments clubhouse coffee bar community garden courtyard dog grooming area e-payments green community guest parking key fob access kickboxing studio lobby new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today. Perfectly located between in Uptown, Denver, One City Block apartments have become the epitome of sophisticated, chic, and sustainable urban living with a prime location to all that Downtown Denver has to offer. We provide modern studio, one and two-bedroom floor plans with exceptionally beautiful interior designs. One of our main focuses at One City Block is to entertain our residents by providing 4 uniquely designed roof-top terraces overlooking the gorgeous skyline of Denver. Entertain guests at one of our outdoor gathering spaces, artistic fire-pits, community grills, or game room with ping pong tables and pool table. After a busy day, sit poolside at our fantastic lap-pool and hot tub or sweat it out in our private yoga studio or fitness center. For our sports gurus and adventurous bikers, we provide an exclusive full-size sports court, bike repair shop, and heated ...