You will not find a more beautiful location and VIEW!! Enjoy sitting on your western facing patio overlooking Sloans Lake. This beautiful 1032 square foot single family home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Hardwood floors with updated kitchen and bathroom. Fenced Yard. Street parking as well as a driveway with covered parking located at the back of the property.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1918 Newton St have any available units?
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
What amenities does 1918 Newton St have?
Some of 1918 Newton St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1918 Newton St currently offering any rent specials?
1918 Newton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1918 Newton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1918 Newton St is pet friendly.
Does 1918 Newton St offer parking?
Yes, 1918 Newton St offers parking.
Does 1918 Newton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1918 Newton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1918 Newton St have a pool?
No, 1918 Newton St does not have a pool.
Does 1918 Newton St have accessible units?
No, 1918 Newton St does not have accessible units.