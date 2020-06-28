1918 Newton St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You will not find a more beautiful location and VIEW!! Enjoy sitting on your western facing patio overlooking Sloans Lake. This beautiful 1032 square foot single family home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Hardwood floors with updated kitchen and bathroom. Fenced Yard. Street parking as well as a driveway with covered parking located at the back of the property.