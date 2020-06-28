All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 9 2019 at 7:36 AM

1918 Newton St

1918 Newton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1918 Newton Street, Denver, CO 80204
Sloan Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You will not find a more beautiful location and VIEW!! Enjoy sitting on your western facing patio overlooking Sloans Lake. This beautiful 1032 square foot single family home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Hardwood floors with updated kitchen and bathroom. Fenced Yard. Street parking as well as a driveway with covered parking located at the back of the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1918 Newton St have any available units?
1918 Newton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1918 Newton St have?
Some of 1918 Newton St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1918 Newton St currently offering any rent specials?
1918 Newton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1918 Newton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1918 Newton St is pet friendly.
Does 1918 Newton St offer parking?
Yes, 1918 Newton St offers parking.
Does 1918 Newton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1918 Newton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1918 Newton St have a pool?
No, 1918 Newton St does not have a pool.
Does 1918 Newton St have accessible units?
No, 1918 Newton St does not have accessible units.
Does 1918 Newton St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1918 Newton St has units with dishwashers.
