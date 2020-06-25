All apartments in Denver
19014 E 57th Place

19014 East 57th Place · No Longer Available
Location

19014 East 57th Place, Denver, CO 80249
Denver International Airport

Amenities

dogs allowed
parking
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
playground
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/aeed36f074 ---- This well-maintained, townhome style features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with an open floor plan. As you enter this townhome style condo you are welcomed by the nice size family/living room, formal dining area and open kitchen that comes complete with all the appliances. Upstairs is the generous master bedroom, plus two more bedrooms and 2 baths completing the upper level. One reserved parking space right outside of the unit, plus plenty of street parking close by. Close to playground, shopping, DIA, light rail, and major highway access makes this location truly one of the best! Hurry and call to set up a showing. Tenant responsible for Gas, Electricity. Owner pays for Water and Trash. Dog Friendly. No cats please. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. *Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website A/C Dryer Reserved Parking Washer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19014 E 57th Place have any available units?
19014 E 57th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 19014 E 57th Place have?
Some of 19014 E 57th Place's amenities include dogs allowed, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19014 E 57th Place currently offering any rent specials?
19014 E 57th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19014 E 57th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 19014 E 57th Place is pet friendly.
Does 19014 E 57th Place offer parking?
Yes, 19014 E 57th Place offers parking.
Does 19014 E 57th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19014 E 57th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19014 E 57th Place have a pool?
No, 19014 E 57th Place does not have a pool.
Does 19014 E 57th Place have accessible units?
No, 19014 E 57th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 19014 E 57th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 19014 E 57th Place does not have units with dishwashers.

