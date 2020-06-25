19014 E 57th Place

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/aeed36f074 ---- This well-maintained, townhome style features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with an open floor plan. As you enter this townhome style condo you are welcomed by the nice size family/living room, formal dining area and open kitchen that comes complete with all the appliances. Upstairs is the generous master bedroom, plus two more bedrooms and 2 baths completing the upper level. One reserved parking space right outside of the unit, plus plenty of street parking close by. Close to playground, shopping, DIA, light rail, and major highway access makes this location truly one of the best! Hurry and call to set up a showing. Tenant responsible for Gas, Electricity. Owner pays for Water and Trash. Dog Friendly. No cats please. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. *Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website A/C Dryer Reserved Parking Washer