All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 18624 E 45th Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
18624 E 45th Pl
Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:07 AM

18624 E 45th Pl

18624 East 45th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Green Valley Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18624 East 45th Place, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Denver. Amenities included: central air, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: gas and water. Is pet friendly.This inviting home offers plenty of living space! In addition to a formal living area, this bright home features hardwood-style floors, recessed lighting, and a charming family room. The beautiful kitchen has plenty of counter space, updated appliances, and a breakfast bar for additional seating space. The master bedroom features a master bath with a garden-style tub as well as a walk-in closet. We’re ready to help you find your new home.
contact paul at 206-485-3024 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18624 E 45th Pl have any available units?
18624 E 45th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 18624 E 45th Pl have?
Some of 18624 E 45th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18624 E 45th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
18624 E 45th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18624 E 45th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 18624 E 45th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 18624 E 45th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 18624 E 45th Pl offers parking.
Does 18624 E 45th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18624 E 45th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18624 E 45th Pl have a pool?
No, 18624 E 45th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 18624 E 45th Pl have accessible units?
No, 18624 E 45th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 18624 E 45th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18624 E 45th Pl has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cimarron
1240 Elizabeth Street
Denver, CO 80206
The Aster Town Center Apartments
3131 N Roslyn Way
Denver, CO 80022
Crescent Flats
7470 29th Avenue
Denver, CO 80238
SugarCube
1555 Blake St
Denver, CO 80202
Arrive on Stout
1531 Stout St
Denver, CO 80202
Advenir Bear Valley
3550 S Kendall St
Denver, CO 80235
Ballpark Lofts
1451 24th St
Denver, CO 80205
Radiant
2100 Welton Street
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University