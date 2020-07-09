18624 E 45th Pl

Amenities
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Denver. Amenities included: central air, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: gas and water. Is pet friendly.This inviting home offers plenty of living space! In addition to a formal living area, this bright home features hardwood-style floors, recessed lighting, and a charming family room. The beautiful kitchen has plenty of counter space, updated appliances, and a breakfast bar for additional seating space. The master bedroom features a master bath with a garden-style tub as well as a walk-in closet. We’re ready to help you find your new home.
contact paul at 206-485-3024 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.