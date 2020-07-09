18624 E 45th Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Denver. Amenities included: central air, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: gas and water. Is pet friendly.This inviting home offers plenty of living space! In addition to a formal living area, this bright home features hardwood-style floors, recessed lighting, and a charming family room. The beautiful kitchen has plenty of counter space, updated appliances, and a breakfast bar for additional seating space. The master bedroom features a master bath with a garden-style tub as well as a walk-in closet. We’re ready to help you find your new home.

contact paul at 206-485-3024 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.