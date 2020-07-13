All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:14 AM

MOTO Apartments

Open Now until 5pm
820 Sherman St · (424) 365-8332
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

820 Sherman St, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 days AGO

Studio

Unit 306 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,450

Studio · 1 Bath · 562 sqft

Unit 406 · Avail. now

$1,450

Studio · 1 Bath · 562 sqft

Unit 409 · Avail. now

$1,450

Studio · 1 Bath · 571 sqft

See 1+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 504 · Avail. now

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 561 sqft

Unit 204 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 561 sqft

Unit 404 · Avail. now

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 561 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from MOTO Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
coffee bar
courtyard
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
hot tub
key fob access
lobby
new construction
package receiving
smoke-free community
MOTO is created by the award winning architect who designed Denver International Airport Hotel, The Ritz-Carlton at L.A. LIVE, and 16M in LoDo. That same design thinking brings five special residence options in The Paramount, The Fox, The Fillmore, The Blue Bird, and The Ogden.
MOTO Apartment Homes are located in the exclusive Governors Park neighborhood with easy access to downtown (2 miles) and Cherry Creek (2 miles). Light rail is a short distance away at 10th and Osage and youХre located right near the Cherry Creek bike path.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $48 per applicant
Deposit: $300 based on approved credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit, assigned: $150/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does MOTO Apartments have any available units?
MOTO Apartments has 15 units available starting at $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does MOTO Apartments have?
Some of MOTO Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is MOTO Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
MOTO Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is MOTO Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, MOTO Apartments is pet friendly.
Does MOTO Apartments offer parking?
Yes, MOTO Apartments offers parking.
Does MOTO Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, MOTO Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does MOTO Apartments have a pool?
Yes, MOTO Apartments has a pool.
Does MOTO Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, MOTO Apartments has accessible units.
Does MOTO Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, MOTO Apartments has units with dishwashers.

