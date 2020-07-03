1777 Curtis St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center gym pool hot tub

Spacious One Bedroom Downtown - Property Id: 141256



Live at The Quincy with up to 1 month FREE! BRAND NEW! NOW LEASING! Located in downtown Denver's Central Business District offering design driven floor plans ranging in size from stylish studios to spacious penthouses.



Make the most of an ideal location and world-class residences that feature the finest finishes including granite countertops, solid wood cabinetry, wood-style flooring, and stainless steel appliances along with best-in-class community amenities like an 8th floor glass-sided sky pool and amenity deck, business center, and fitness studio, plus on-site grocery and parcel storage.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/141256

