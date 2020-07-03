All apartments in Denver
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

1777 Curtis St

1777 Curtis Street · No Longer Available
Location

1777 Curtis Street, Denver, CO 80202
Downtown Denver

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
gym
pool
hot tub
Spacious One Bedroom Downtown - Property Id: 141256

Live at The Quincy with up to 1 month FREE! BRAND NEW! NOW LEASING! Located in downtown Denver's Central Business District offering design driven floor plans ranging in size from stylish studios to spacious penthouses.

Make the most of an ideal location and world-class residences that feature the finest finishes including granite countertops, solid wood cabinetry, wood-style flooring, and stainless steel appliances along with best-in-class community amenities like an 8th floor glass-sided sky pool and amenity deck, business center, and fitness studio, plus on-site grocery and parcel storage.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/141256
Property Id 141256

(RLNE5459186)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1777 Curtis St have any available units?
1777 Curtis St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1777 Curtis St have?
Some of 1777 Curtis St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1777 Curtis St currently offering any rent specials?
1777 Curtis St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1777 Curtis St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1777 Curtis St is pet friendly.
Does 1777 Curtis St offer parking?
No, 1777 Curtis St does not offer parking.
Does 1777 Curtis St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1777 Curtis St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1777 Curtis St have a pool?
Yes, 1777 Curtis St has a pool.
Does 1777 Curtis St have accessible units?
No, 1777 Curtis St does not have accessible units.
Does 1777 Curtis St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1777 Curtis St has units with dishwashers.

