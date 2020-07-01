1754 S Grant St

Amenities

AVAILABLE MAY 1 - This is a rare find & these units hardly ever come available. One of a kind top floor 1 Bed/1 Bath loft in an old 1919 historic elementary school (The Thatcher School) converted to loft-style condo space! This is a historic treat. The building has it's own parking lot & off street parking. There is also a BBQ grill area to enjoy the outdoors. Once inside you will notice that the creatively decorated common space is warm & inviting. This is a very quiet building with on-site coin-operated laundry. The loft has dramatic high ceilings, ceiling fans, huge over-sized windows in living room & bedroom, stainless appliances & 2 A/C units. Walking distance to light rail, Pearl St shops & restaurants & easy access to HWY 25. Tenant pays electric. Owner pays HOA/Gas/Trash/Water. Small pet may be welcome w/ pet deposit & owner approval. Security deposit equal to one months rent, non-refundable application fee $55 per adult, $150 one-time lease processing fee, $7/month credit reporting fee. Schedule a showing online by clicking here: https://showmojo.com/l/1c3cc5f04b