1754 S Grant St
Last updated March 22 2020 at 5:45 PM

1754 S Grant St

1754 South Grant Street · No Longer Available
Location

1754 South Grant Street, Denver, CO 80210
Platt Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
AVAILABLE MAY 1 - This is a rare find & these units hardly ever come available. One of a kind top floor 1 Bed/1 Bath loft in an old 1919 historic elementary school (The Thatcher School) converted to loft-style condo space! This is a historic treat. The building has it's own parking lot & off street parking. There is also a BBQ grill area to enjoy the outdoors. Once inside you will notice that the creatively decorated common space is warm & inviting. This is a very quiet building with on-site coin-operated laundry. The loft has dramatic high ceilings, ceiling fans, huge over-sized windows in living room & bedroom, stainless appliances & 2 A/C units. Walking distance to light rail, Pearl St shops & restaurants & easy access to HWY 25. Tenant pays electric. Owner pays HOA/Gas/Trash/Water. Small pet may be welcome w/ pet deposit & owner approval. Security deposit equal to one months rent, non-refundable application fee $55 per adult, $150 one-time lease processing fee, $7/month credit reporting fee. Schedule a showing online by clicking here: https://showmojo.com/l/1c3cc5f04b

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1754 S Grant St have any available units?
1754 S Grant St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1754 S Grant St have?
Some of 1754 S Grant St's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1754 S Grant St currently offering any rent specials?
1754 S Grant St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1754 S Grant St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1754 S Grant St is pet friendly.
Does 1754 S Grant St offer parking?
Yes, 1754 S Grant St offers parking.
Does 1754 S Grant St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1754 S Grant St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1754 S Grant St have a pool?
Yes, 1754 S Grant St has a pool.
Does 1754 S Grant St have accessible units?
No, 1754 S Grant St does not have accessible units.
Does 1754 S Grant St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1754 S Grant St does not have units with dishwashers.

