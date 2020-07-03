1662 Uinta Street

Amenities

**SECTION-8 AND HOUSING VOUCHERS FRIENDLY!!**



This gorgeous 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom Ranch style home will welcome you with 1200 square feet of living space!



The lovely kitchen comes complete with all appliances, a pantry, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, skylights, and a crawl space. Parking for this property are a detached 2 car garage, 2 reserved parking spots, and 1 carport. This home also comes with a storage shed.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from your patio, porch, or the fenced yard. Within close distance are biking and walking trails, and many parks such as Verbena Park, McNichols Park, Great Lawn Park and the Aurora-Kelly Reservoir.



Also, nearby you will find a new Pablo's coffee place, the Stanley Marketplace, Central Park, and the Anschutz University of Colorado Medical Campus. This beautiful home is within a short distance to Uptown, and its surrounding neighborhoods like Park Hill, Lowry, and Stapleton. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70.



Nearby schools include Ashley Elementary School, Hill Campus of Arts and Sciences, and George Washington High School.



Dogs and/or cats are welcome upon owner approval and a non-refundable pet fee of $250 per animal. Two pets maximum.



Rent includes sewer, trash, and recycling. The shed is not included.



