Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1662 Uinta Street

1662 North Uinta Street · No Longer Available
Location

1662 North Uinta Street, Denver, CO 80220
East Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 688048.

**SECTION-8 AND HOUSING VOUCHERS FRIENDLY!!**

This gorgeous 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom Ranch style home will welcome you with 1200 square feet of living space!

The lovely kitchen comes complete with all appliances, a pantry, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, skylights, and a crawl space. Parking for this property are a detached 2 car garage, 2 reserved parking spots, and 1 carport. This home also comes with a storage shed.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from your patio, porch, or the fenced yard. Within close distance are biking and walking trails, and many parks such as Verbena Park, McNichols Park, Great Lawn Park and the Aurora-Kelly Reservoir.

Also, nearby you will find a new Pablo's coffee place, the Stanley Marketplace, Central Park, and the Anschutz University of Colorado Medical Campus. This beautiful home is within a short distance to Uptown, and its surrounding neighborhoods like Park Hill, Lowry, and Stapleton. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70.

Nearby schools include Ashley Elementary School, Hill Campus of Arts and Sciences, and George Washington High School.

Dogs and/or cats are welcome upon owner approval and a non-refundable pet fee of $250 per animal. Two pets maximum.

Rent includes sewer, trash, and recycling. The shed is not included.





Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT (7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1662 Uinta Street have any available units?
1662 Uinta Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1662 Uinta Street have?
Some of 1662 Uinta Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1662 Uinta Street currently offering any rent specials?
1662 Uinta Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1662 Uinta Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1662 Uinta Street is pet friendly.
Does 1662 Uinta Street offer parking?
Yes, 1662 Uinta Street offers parking.
Does 1662 Uinta Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1662 Uinta Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1662 Uinta Street have a pool?
No, 1662 Uinta Street does not have a pool.
Does 1662 Uinta Street have accessible units?
No, 1662 Uinta Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1662 Uinta Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1662 Uinta Street does not have units with dishwashers.

