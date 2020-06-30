1637 Irving Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath townhome in Sloans Lake, will welcome you with 1,166 square feet of living space!



Hardwood flooring and carpet throughout this open floor plan. The eat-in kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, water purification and pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning and washer/dryer in unit. Parking for this townhome is a 1 car attached garage.



Outside enjoy the mountain views and weather from the balcony and patio. Within walking distance to biking/walking trails and just 5 blocks to Sloans Lake Park. Walk to Light Rail, Mile High Stadium, the shops at Highland Square, Target and the grocery store. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-70.



Rent includes water, sewer, and trash. Yard care and snow removal provided by the HOA.



Sorry no pets allowed.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 116202



Real Property Management Colorado



www.303rent.com



303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing



*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.



*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.