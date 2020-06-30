All apartments in Denver
1637 Irving Street

1637 Irving Street · No Longer Available
Location

1637 Irving Street, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath townhome in Sloans Lake, will welcome you with 1,166 square feet of living space!

Hardwood flooring and carpet throughout this open floor plan. The eat-in kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, water purification and pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning and washer/dryer in unit. Parking for this townhome is a 1 car attached garage.

Outside enjoy the mountain views and weather from the balcony and patio. Within walking distance to biking/walking trails and just 5 blocks to Sloans Lake Park. Walk to Light Rail, Mile High Stadium, the shops at Highland Square, Target and the grocery store. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-70.

Rent includes water, sewer, and trash. Yard care and snow removal provided by the HOA.

Sorry no pets allowed.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 116202

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1637 Irving Street have any available units?
1637 Irving Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1637 Irving Street have?
Some of 1637 Irving Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1637 Irving Street currently offering any rent specials?
1637 Irving Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1637 Irving Street pet-friendly?
No, 1637 Irving Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1637 Irving Street offer parking?
Yes, 1637 Irving Street offers parking.
Does 1637 Irving Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1637 Irving Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1637 Irving Street have a pool?
No, 1637 Irving Street does not have a pool.
Does 1637 Irving Street have accessible units?
No, 1637 Irving Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1637 Irving Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1637 Irving Street does not have units with dishwashers.

