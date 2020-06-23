1590 Tamarac St

Amenities

Adorable newly remodeled corner lot 2-bedroom duplex located in the up and coming East Colfax neighborhood, snuggled between Lowry and Stapleton. Walking distance into Stapleton. 10 minutes from Anschutz campus, 15 minutes to downtown and Auraria campus, and 20 minutes to DIA. Area up and coming with Denver's top rated Pablo's coffee shop and roastery 3 blocks away, and homes being remodeled on every street. Plans for a Rapid transit bus system coming soon less than one block away, creating quicker access to downtown and Anschutz medical campus. Includes back yard with privacy fence. Also close to Stanley Marketplace, Punch Bowl Stapleton, and Lowry/Stapleton hip restaurants.

Includes washer/dryer, a furnace for cold winter nights, and brand new stainless steel appliances. Tenant pays for utilities. Plenty of street parking at all times of the day.



Email for an application: ariseurbanhomes@gmail.com



Required review of credit score and minimum requirement, criminal background check, and eviction history. Pending an application to reserve this property requires security deposit and first months rent deposit.



Please only inquire if you meet the following criteria:



-Applicant must have current photo identification and a valid social security number.



-Applicant's monthly household income must exceed 3 times the rent. All income must be from a verifiable source. Unverifiable income will not be considered.



-Applicant may not have any evictions or unpaid judgments from previous landlords.



-At landlord's discretion, compensating factors such as an additional security deposit or co-signer (guarantor) may be required for qualification if Applicant fails to meet any one of the above requirements. In the event of multiple applicants, tenancy will be granted to the most qualified, based on the above criteria.



-Applicant's credit score must be a minimum of 600.



-A background check will be conducted on all applicants over 18. Applicant's background must exhibit a pattern of responsibility.



-All applicants must be non-smokers.



