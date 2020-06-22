All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1521 Vine St Apt 202

1521 North Vine Street · No Longer Available
Location

1521 North Vine Street, Denver, CO 80206
City Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Available Dec. 15th -
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION!
Close to everything! 5 minutes to downtown - Near City Park, Cheesman Park, Sprouts, bus stop, countless restaurants and night life! Beautiful 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo with 2 underground parking spaces! Excellent condition! Fantastic Master Suite and Large 2nd Bedroom. New carpet in both bedrooms. Washer & dryer in unit. Amazing private covered balcony extending the open feel of living room to the outdoors! Additional Storage Locker provided. Internet Included.

Pets will be considered on a case by case basis and must meet HOA requirements.

For details and to schedule a showing, please contact Laura Holzhuter with Woodruff Property Mgmt at 303-500-3101.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1521 Vine St Apt 202 have any available units?
1521 Vine St Apt 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1521 Vine St Apt 202 have?
Some of 1521 Vine St Apt 202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1521 Vine St Apt 202 currently offering any rent specials?
1521 Vine St Apt 202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 Vine St Apt 202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1521 Vine St Apt 202 is pet friendly.
Does 1521 Vine St Apt 202 offer parking?
Yes, 1521 Vine St Apt 202 does offer parking.
Does 1521 Vine St Apt 202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1521 Vine St Apt 202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 Vine St Apt 202 have a pool?
No, 1521 Vine St Apt 202 does not have a pool.
Does 1521 Vine St Apt 202 have accessible units?
No, 1521 Vine St Apt 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 1521 Vine St Apt 202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1521 Vine St Apt 202 has units with dishwashers.
