1521 Vine St Apt 202

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Available Dec. 15th -

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION!

Close to everything! 5 minutes to downtown - Near City Park, Cheesman Park, Sprouts, bus stop, countless restaurants and night life! Beautiful 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo with 2 underground parking spaces! Excellent condition! Fantastic Master Suite and Large 2nd Bedroom. New carpet in both bedrooms. Washer & dryer in unit. Amazing private covered balcony extending the open feel of living room to the outdoors! Additional Storage Locker provided. Internet Included.



Pets will be considered on a case by case basis and must meet HOA requirements.



For details and to schedule a showing, please contact Laura Holzhuter with Woodruff Property Mgmt at 303-500-3101.