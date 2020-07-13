All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:05 PM

The Werner

80 S Broadway · (858) 683-6409
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

80 S Broadway, Denver, CO 80209
Speer

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 8 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,341

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 4 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,397

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Werner.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
e-payments
key fob access
Nestled along the vibrant South Broadway corridor is The Werner, with 8 beautifully remodeled 1-bedrooms. Originally built in 1922, these light-filled, spacious apartments now feature brand-new kitchens with stainless appliances, gas range, quartz countertops, new designer flooring, in-wall air conditioning, and high-speed internet. Reserved storage and off-street parking are available, and the building offers on-site laundry facilities. Dog-friendly, but sorry, no cats.

Wheelhouse Apartments, Managed by Portus, LLC

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9 months & 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $200 hold fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $20/month
restrictions: 35lbs max for each pet
Parking Details: Limited off-street parking available for $100/month,.
Storage Details: Reserved storage available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Werner have any available units?
The Werner has 2 units available starting at $1,341 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does The Werner have?
Some of The Werner's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Werner currently offering any rent specials?
The Werner is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Werner pet-friendly?
Yes, The Werner is pet friendly.
Does The Werner offer parking?
Yes, The Werner offers parking.
Does The Werner have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Werner does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Werner have a pool?
No, The Werner does not have a pool.
Does The Werner have accessible units?
No, The Werner does not have accessible units.
Does The Werner have units with dishwashers?
No, The Werner does not have units with dishwashers.
