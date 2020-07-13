Amenities
Nestled along the vibrant South Broadway corridor is The Werner, with 8 beautifully remodeled 1-bedrooms. Originally built in 1922, these light-filled, spacious apartments now feature brand-new kitchens with stainless appliances, gas range, quartz countertops, new designer flooring, in-wall air conditioning, and high-speed internet. Reserved storage and off-street parking are available, and the building offers on-site laundry facilities. Dog-friendly, but sorry, no cats.
Wheelhouse Apartments, Managed by Portus, LLC