Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly e-payments key fob access

Nestled along the vibrant South Broadway corridor is The Werner, with 8 beautifully remodeled 1-bedrooms. Originally built in 1922, these light-filled, spacious apartments now feature brand-new kitchens with stainless appliances, gas range, quartz countertops, new designer flooring, in-wall air conditioning, and high-speed internet. Reserved storage and off-street parking are available, and the building offers on-site laundry facilities. Dog-friendly, but sorry, no cats.



Wheelhouse Apartments, Managed by Portus, LLC