148 S. Emerson St #101

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking bbq/grill

Condo in Washington Park West Available for Immediate Rental/Dogs and Cats Welcomel!!! - Beautiful hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, separate living and dining and one reserved off-street parking space. Located perfectly on the ground floor next to courtyard with BBQ area. Shared laundry steps outside of your door and small private storage area. Close proximity to Wash Park and restaurant dining off of Alameda Ave. NO SMOKING. Pet friendly with an additional $25 monthly pet fee.



