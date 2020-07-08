All apartments in Denver
148 S. Emerson St #101
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:38 AM

148 S. Emerson St #101

148 South Emerson Street · No Longer Available
Location

148 South Emerson Street, Denver, CO 80209
Speer

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
Condo in Washington Park West Available for Immediate Rental/Dogs and Cats Welcomel!!! - Beautiful hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, separate living and dining and one reserved off-street parking space. Located perfectly on the ground floor next to courtyard with BBQ area. Shared laundry steps outside of your door and small private storage area. Close proximity to Wash Park and restaurant dining off of Alameda Ave. NO SMOKING. Pet friendly with an additional $25 monthly pet fee.

*CONTACT TRACY WILLIAMS to view 303-549-0161.

(RLNE3535730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 S. Emerson St #101 have any available units?
148 S. Emerson St #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 148 S. Emerson St #101 have?
Some of 148 S. Emerson St #101's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 148 S. Emerson St #101 currently offering any rent specials?
148 S. Emerson St #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 S. Emerson St #101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 148 S. Emerson St #101 is pet friendly.
Does 148 S. Emerson St #101 offer parking?
Yes, 148 S. Emerson St #101 offers parking.
Does 148 S. Emerson St #101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 148 S. Emerson St #101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 S. Emerson St #101 have a pool?
No, 148 S. Emerson St #101 does not have a pool.
Does 148 S. Emerson St #101 have accessible units?
No, 148 S. Emerson St #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 148 S. Emerson St #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 148 S. Emerson St #101 does not have units with dishwashers.

