Amenities

parking fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking

Location doesn't get any better with outstanding access to So Broadway, light rail, bus, restaurants, shopping. The street is very nice and quiet for the area with lots of available parking. Main living room has a nice fireplace (non-functional) and there are options for home office, dining room, flex space in addition to sleeping area and kitchen. Fenced shared backyard with alley access.