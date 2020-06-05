All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:54 AM

1449 S Filbert Way

1449 South Filbert Way · No Longer Available
Location

1449 South Filbert Way, Denver, CO 80222
Virginia Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
Mid-Century Modern 3BD, 2BA Home in Virginia Village with Bonus Room, Patio and Fenced Backyard - Beautiful mid-century modern home with a spacious floor plan and floor to ceiling windows. Located in the desirable Virginia Village neighborhood within minutes of shopping and dining on Colorado Blvd. The home offers an open concept floor plan in the main living area and has large bedrooms with great storage space as well as fantastic natural sunlight. Walk out to the private backyard with a privacy fence and a patio area. Schedule a showing at keyrenterdenver.com.

Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/Q_jgU-U03mk

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking
*Pets negotiable
*There is a $50 monthly utility fee covering water, sewer and trash.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Michael Gibson, michael@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE3597740)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1449 S Filbert Way have any available units?
1449 S Filbert Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1449 S Filbert Way have?
Some of 1449 S Filbert Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1449 S Filbert Way currently offering any rent specials?
1449 S Filbert Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1449 S Filbert Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1449 S Filbert Way is pet friendly.
Does 1449 S Filbert Way offer parking?
Yes, 1449 S Filbert Way offers parking.
Does 1449 S Filbert Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1449 S Filbert Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1449 S Filbert Way have a pool?
No, 1449 S Filbert Way does not have a pool.
Does 1449 S Filbert Way have accessible units?
No, 1449 S Filbert Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1449 S Filbert Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1449 S Filbert Way has units with dishwashers.

