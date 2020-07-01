All apartments in Denver
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

1446 Detroit St

1446 Detroit Street · No Longer Available
Location

1446 Detroit Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 2BR Apt in Historic Congress Building - Property Id: 176671

A chance to get away from the humdrum apartment buildings! Charming, well-kept older building with high ceilings. This is one of eight unique units in a quiet place where the owner lives on the premises.

The 750 sq. feet apartment has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and is located on the second floor. Hardwood floors throughout and tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Exposed brick wall and fireplace highlight the living area. Lots of closet space. The place is bright, clean, and interesting. Off street parking. Patio in the back. Washer and dryer on the premises.

$1550 per month. Rent includes heat, electric and water, and one off street parking space. No smoking or pets. One year lease, one month security deposit.

Location is walking distance to great restaurants, Carla Madison Recreation Center, SIE Film Center, Tattered Cover bookstore. Two blocks south of City Park. Minutes from Downtown and Cherry Creek.

If interested or to schedule a showing, email or text contact.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/176671
Property Id 176671

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5370801)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1446 Detroit St have any available units?
1446 Detroit St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1446 Detroit St have?
Some of 1446 Detroit St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1446 Detroit St currently offering any rent specials?
1446 Detroit St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1446 Detroit St pet-friendly?
No, 1446 Detroit St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1446 Detroit St offer parking?
Yes, 1446 Detroit St offers parking.
Does 1446 Detroit St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1446 Detroit St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1446 Detroit St have a pool?
No, 1446 Detroit St does not have a pool.
Does 1446 Detroit St have accessible units?
No, 1446 Detroit St does not have accessible units.
Does 1446 Detroit St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1446 Detroit St does not have units with dishwashers.

