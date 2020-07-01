1446 Detroit St

Amenities

Beautiful 2BR Apt in Historic Congress Building - Property Id: 176671



A chance to get away from the humdrum apartment buildings! Charming, well-kept older building with high ceilings. This is one of eight unique units in a quiet place where the owner lives on the premises.



The 750 sq. feet apartment has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and is located on the second floor. Hardwood floors throughout and tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Exposed brick wall and fireplace highlight the living area. Lots of closet space. The place is bright, clean, and interesting. Off street parking. Patio in the back. Washer and dryer on the premises.



$1550 per month. Rent includes heat, electric and water, and one off street parking space. No smoking or pets. One year lease, one month security deposit.



Location is walking distance to great restaurants, Carla Madison Recreation Center, SIE Film Center, Tattered Cover bookstore. Two blocks south of City Park. Minutes from Downtown and Cherry Creek.



If interested or to schedule a showing, email or text contact.

No Pets Allowed



