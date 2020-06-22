1433 Tamarac St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large 4BD, 2BA Pet Friendly Denver Home With Finished Basement, Patio, and 2-Car Garage - THE BASICS



RENT: $2,040

BEDROOMS: 4

BATHROOMS: 2 (one full, one 3/4)

PARKING: two-car garage, plus additional off-street parking



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Pets are negotiable

*There is a $50 monthly water/sewer fee

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

720-739-3000



(RLNE3686721)