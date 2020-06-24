All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1433 Tamarac St

1433 Tamarac St · No Longer Available
Location

1433 Tamarac St, Denver, CO 80220
East Colfax

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1433 Tamarac St Available 04/05/19 Large 4BD, 2BA Pet Friendly Denver Home With Finished Basement, Patio, and 2-Car Garage - THE BASICS

RENT: $2,220
BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 2 (one full, one 3/4)
PARKING: two-car garage, plus additional off-street parking

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable
*There is a $50 monthly water/sewer fee
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE3686721)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1433 Tamarac St have any available units?
1433 Tamarac St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1433 Tamarac St have?
Some of 1433 Tamarac St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1433 Tamarac St currently offering any rent specials?
1433 Tamarac St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1433 Tamarac St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1433 Tamarac St is pet friendly.
Does 1433 Tamarac St offer parking?
Yes, 1433 Tamarac St offers parking.
Does 1433 Tamarac St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1433 Tamarac St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1433 Tamarac St have a pool?
No, 1433 Tamarac St does not have a pool.
Does 1433 Tamarac St have accessible units?
No, 1433 Tamarac St does not have accessible units.
Does 1433 Tamarac St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1433 Tamarac St has units with dishwashers.
