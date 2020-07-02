1387 Wolff St

Amenities

3 Bedroom Bungalow in Central Denver - This is a beautiful one of a kind bungalow. Central location just minutes away to Perry St & Sheridan Light Rail Stations, Highland Square, Downtown Denver, Mile High Stadium & the new Sloans mix use shopping center.



Situated on a large lot this updated house has an expansive back yard with a large shed for storage. The house is completely updated with wood floors, and newer paint. The large kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The 3rd bedroom can double up as either an office space or a bedroom. There is also a window unit air conditioner to keep the house cool in the summer. There is also a large unfinished basement perfect for any storage needs you may have. Updated washer and dryer are included. The owner is willing to continue to pay for the alarm service as well.



This property will go quickly so don't hesitate to inquire. Pets are ok. Landlord will pay for the alarm service and the wastewater. Tenant sets up all other utilities.



(RLNE5342739)