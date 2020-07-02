All apartments in Denver
1387 Wolff St
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

1387 Wolff St

1387 Wolff Street · No Longer Available
Location

1387 Wolff Street, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom Bungalow in Central Denver - This is a beautiful one of a kind bungalow. Central location just minutes away to Perry St & Sheridan Light Rail Stations, Highland Square, Downtown Denver, Mile High Stadium & the new Sloans mix use shopping center.

Situated on a large lot this updated house has an expansive back yard with a large shed for storage. The house is completely updated with wood floors, and newer paint. The large kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The 3rd bedroom can double up as either an office space or a bedroom. There is also a window unit air conditioner to keep the house cool in the summer. There is also a large unfinished basement perfect for any storage needs you may have. Updated washer and dryer are included. The owner is willing to continue to pay for the alarm service as well.

This property will go quickly so don't hesitate to inquire. Pets are ok. Landlord will pay for the alarm service and the wastewater. Tenant sets up all other utilities.

(RLNE5342739)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1387 Wolff St have any available units?
1387 Wolff St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1387 Wolff St have?
Some of 1387 Wolff St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1387 Wolff St currently offering any rent specials?
1387 Wolff St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1387 Wolff St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1387 Wolff St is pet friendly.
Does 1387 Wolff St offer parking?
No, 1387 Wolff St does not offer parking.
Does 1387 Wolff St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1387 Wolff St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1387 Wolff St have a pool?
No, 1387 Wolff St does not have a pool.
Does 1387 Wolff St have accessible units?
No, 1387 Wolff St does not have accessible units.
Does 1387 Wolff St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1387 Wolff St does not have units with dishwashers.

