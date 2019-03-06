All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:45 AM

1355 Gaylord St Apt 6

1355 Gaylord Street · No Longer Available
Location

1355 Gaylord Street, Denver, CO 80206
Cheesman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
media room
online portal
pet friendly
1355 Gaylord St Apt 6 Available 09/30/19 Cute 2BD, 1BA Cheesman Park Condo, Walk to City Park and Congress Park, Too! - Experience the ultimate Denver lifestyle in this recently remodeled condo. In addition to the updated kitchen, you'll have your own washer and dryer in unit, as well as a storage unit for your Colorado gear. Two block from Cheesman Park, and walking distance to City Park, Congress Park, the Denver Botanic Gardens, music venues, multiple restaurant/bar options, nightlife, coffee shops, ice cream, and more! Schedule a tour @ keyrenterdenver.com

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Dogs are negotiable.
*There is a monthly $50 HOA fee that covers parking, water, sewer, and trash.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5106235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1355 Gaylord St Apt 6 have any available units?
1355 Gaylord St Apt 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1355 Gaylord St Apt 6 have?
Some of 1355 Gaylord St Apt 6's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1355 Gaylord St Apt 6 currently offering any rent specials?
1355 Gaylord St Apt 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1355 Gaylord St Apt 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1355 Gaylord St Apt 6 is pet friendly.
Does 1355 Gaylord St Apt 6 offer parking?
Yes, 1355 Gaylord St Apt 6 offers parking.
Does 1355 Gaylord St Apt 6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1355 Gaylord St Apt 6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1355 Gaylord St Apt 6 have a pool?
No, 1355 Gaylord St Apt 6 does not have a pool.
Does 1355 Gaylord St Apt 6 have accessible units?
No, 1355 Gaylord St Apt 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 1355 Gaylord St Apt 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1355 Gaylord St Apt 6 has units with dishwashers.
