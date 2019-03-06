Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking media room online portal pet friendly

1355 Gaylord St Apt 6 Available 09/30/19 Cute 2BD, 1BA Cheesman Park Condo, Walk to City Park and Congress Park, Too! - Experience the ultimate Denver lifestyle in this recently remodeled condo. In addition to the updated kitchen, you'll have your own washer and dryer in unit, as well as a storage unit for your Colorado gear. Two block from Cheesman Park, and walking distance to City Park, Congress Park, the Denver Botanic Gardens, music venues, multiple restaurant/bar options, nightlife, coffee shops, ice cream, and more! Schedule a tour @ keyrenterdenver.com



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Dogs are negotiable.

*There is a monthly $50 HOA fee that covers parking, water, sewer, and trash.

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent

*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



No Cats Allowed



