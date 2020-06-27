All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1344 North Marion Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1344 North Marion Street
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

1344 North Marion Street

1344 North Marion Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Cheesman Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1344 North Marion Street, Denver, CO 80218
Cheesman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Charming, Historic home in prime area of Denver: Iconic shops, restaurants, Cheesman Park, and Denver Botanic Garden at your doorstep! Double master plus multiple flex spaces!

Walk up to a sprawling front porch with a comfortably inviting swing, perfect for enjoying those Colorado evenings! The large formal entryway features a stunning chandelier, marble floors and generous coat closet. The living room boasts an original fireplace with a beautiful period mantle and old-world lighting reminiscent of the Victorian era.

The large formal dining with chandelier will seat up to 10 people. Gorgeous original hardwood floors, crown moldings and extensive period wood work run throughout the home. The large eat in kitchen is complete with gas range, stainless appliances, exposed brick walls and a unique wood plank ceiling.

First floor full bath boasts gorgeous tile, fabulous shower and new vanity. 2 large masters upstairs have ample closet space and original hardwood floors. Originally a bedroom, the office/ nursery provides for extra flex space or could be used as a master closet oasis.

Upstairs bath has a new vanity with double sinks and granite counters. The stunning tile floor is very charming and gives an old world feeling to this beautiful full bath. Nice size shower and large tub with elegant tile surround give this bath a luxury spa feeling.

Ample storage plus a newer 2 + car garage for parking and all of your seasonal gear. What more could you be looking for?

Walk-through this home in 3D at: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=VZtGvNrryyD

Please contact Drew Myers with Sophisticated Properties today to schedule your private tour!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1344-n-marion-st-denver-co-80218-usa/9c68941f-14e4-4796-811f-eadd3b491bb0

(RLNE4996220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1344 North Marion Street have any available units?
1344 North Marion Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1344 North Marion Street have?
Some of 1344 North Marion Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1344 North Marion Street currently offering any rent specials?
1344 North Marion Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1344 North Marion Street pet-friendly?
No, 1344 North Marion Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1344 North Marion Street offer parking?
Yes, 1344 North Marion Street offers parking.
Does 1344 North Marion Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1344 North Marion Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1344 North Marion Street have a pool?
No, 1344 North Marion Street does not have a pool.
Does 1344 North Marion Street have accessible units?
No, 1344 North Marion Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1344 North Marion Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1344 North Marion Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pembrooke on the Green
10700 E Dartmouth Ave
Denver, CO 80014
Shambhala
1355 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
Belmont Buckingham
1050 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
Milo
4109 East 10th Avenue
Denver, CO 80220
The Kent Apartments
3400 E 17th Ave
Denver, CO 80206
GARDENS AT CHERRY CREEK
225 S Harrison St
Denver, CO 80209
Tuscan Heights Apartments
1800 W 85th Ave
Denver, CO 80260
Griffis Union Station
2905 Inca St
Denver, CO 80202

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University