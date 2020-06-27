1344 North Marion Street

Amenities

Charming, Historic home in prime area of Denver: Iconic shops, restaurants, Cheesman Park, and Denver Botanic Garden at your doorstep! Double master plus multiple flex spaces!



Walk up to a sprawling front porch with a comfortably inviting swing, perfect for enjoying those Colorado evenings! The large formal entryway features a stunning chandelier, marble floors and generous coat closet. The living room boasts an original fireplace with a beautiful period mantle and old-world lighting reminiscent of the Victorian era.



The large formal dining with chandelier will seat up to 10 people. Gorgeous original hardwood floors, crown moldings and extensive period wood work run throughout the home. The large eat in kitchen is complete with gas range, stainless appliances, exposed brick walls and a unique wood plank ceiling.



First floor full bath boasts gorgeous tile, fabulous shower and new vanity. 2 large masters upstairs have ample closet space and original hardwood floors. Originally a bedroom, the office/ nursery provides for extra flex space or could be used as a master closet oasis.



Upstairs bath has a new vanity with double sinks and granite counters. The stunning tile floor is very charming and gives an old world feeling to this beautiful full bath. Nice size shower and large tub with elegant tile surround give this bath a luxury spa feeling.



Ample storage plus a newer 2 + car garage for parking and all of your seasonal gear. What more could you be looking for?



