1330 Race Street #202

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill internet access

Cozy one bedroom condo for rent close to Cheesman Park in Denver! Great location to downtown Denver. Close to parks, shopping, and jogging trails! This condo has huge windows and lots of space! Great views! Living room opens up to an upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Huge master suite with french doors that opens up to a balcony. Lots of storage and closets! Building has an area for barbecuing and entertaining guests. Additional storage is assigned to each condo. Assigned parking. Washer/Dryer provided in unit. Won't last long! For a private showing call For Rent By Owner at 303-663-0000. Contact Eddie at 720-838-6714 cell.