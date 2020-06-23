All apartments in Denver
1330 Race Street #202

1330 North Race Street · No Longer Available
Location

1330 North Race Street, Denver, CO 80206
Cheesman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Cozy one bedroom condo for rent close to Cheesman Park in Denver! Great location to downtown Denver. Close to parks, shopping, and jogging trails! This condo has huge windows and lots of space! Great views! Living room opens up to an upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Huge master suite with french doors that opens up to a balcony. Lots of storage and closets! Building has an area for barbecuing and entertaining guests. Additional storage is assigned to each condo. Assigned parking. Washer/Dryer provided in unit. Won't last long! For a private showing call For Rent By Owner at 303-663-0000. Contact Eddie at 720-838-6714 cell.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1330 Race Street #202 have any available units?
1330 Race Street #202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1330 Race Street #202 have?
Some of 1330 Race Street #202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1330 Race Street #202 currently offering any rent specials?
1330 Race Street #202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1330 Race Street #202 pet-friendly?
No, 1330 Race Street #202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1330 Race Street #202 offer parking?
Yes, 1330 Race Street #202 does offer parking.
Does 1330 Race Street #202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1330 Race Street #202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1330 Race Street #202 have a pool?
No, 1330 Race Street #202 does not have a pool.
Does 1330 Race Street #202 have accessible units?
No, 1330 Race Street #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 1330 Race Street #202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1330 Race Street #202 has units with dishwashers.
