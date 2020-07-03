1225 Yosemite St

Amenities

on-site laundry parking community garden

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/39c9989099 ---- Plenty of closet space Located next to community garden Lowry dining and nightlife only 5 minutes by car Off-street parking On-site laundry Less than two blocks from high-frequency bus route offering direct service to downtown Denver $800 Security deposit $50 Monthly utility fee (covers use of water, sewage, & trash) - Tenant billed separately for electricity No pets Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony or ANY violent crime (including assault and domestic violence) convictions within the previous 5 years - No convictions of meth & amphetamine, homicide, or stalking related offenses - No prior or current registered sex offenders - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies Disclaimer: Images are of a similar unit with the same layout - exact finishes, colors, & appliance brands may differ - Thank you for viewing - Contact Deerwoods today - (303) 756 3300