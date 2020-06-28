All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:44 AM

1224 Albion St

1224 Albion Street · No Longer Available
Location

1224 Albion Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 2 BDR/ 2 Bath end unit is a rare find. In the Hale neighborhood, close to everything! New paint, carpet, tile work being completed. ALL electricity, heat, water and sewer is all included in the rent. Flat fee lease! On the main level is a lovely living room with fireplace and bay window that looks out on the beautiful grounds. Hardwood floors run throughout. The main floor master suite is large with a huge closet. There is a galley style kitchen that is cook friendly. The W/D are right off the kitchen for convenience. You have a private back fenced patio area to enjoy for indoor outdoor entertaining with easy access to back common area. Upstairs is another bedroom suite and a nice open loft area. Skylights add tons of natural light. There is a 2 car detached garage as well as easy street parking. Just minutes from Trader Joe's, 8th and Colorado shops and restaurants, Congress Park, Easy RTD access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1224 Albion St have any available units?
1224 Albion St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1224 Albion St have?
Some of 1224 Albion St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1224 Albion St currently offering any rent specials?
1224 Albion St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1224 Albion St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1224 Albion St is pet friendly.
Does 1224 Albion St offer parking?
Yes, 1224 Albion St offers parking.
Does 1224 Albion St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1224 Albion St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1224 Albion St have a pool?
No, 1224 Albion St does not have a pool.
Does 1224 Albion St have accessible units?
No, 1224 Albion St does not have accessible units.
Does 1224 Albion St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1224 Albion St does not have units with dishwashers.
