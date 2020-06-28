1224 Albion St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 2 BDR/ 2 Bath end unit is a rare find. In the Hale neighborhood, close to everything! New paint, carpet, tile work being completed. ALL electricity, heat, water and sewer is all included in the rent. Flat fee lease! On the main level is a lovely living room with fireplace and bay window that looks out on the beautiful grounds. Hardwood floors run throughout. The main floor master suite is large with a huge closet. There is a galley style kitchen that is cook friendly. The W/D are right off the kitchen for convenience. You have a private back fenced patio area to enjoy for indoor outdoor entertaining with easy access to back common area. Upstairs is another bedroom suite and a nice open loft area. Skylights add tons of natural light. There is a 2 car detached garage as well as easy street parking. Just minutes from Trader Joe's, 8th and Colorado shops and restaurants, Congress Park, Easy RTD access.