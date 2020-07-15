119 W Maple Avenue, #2

Amenities
Furnished! Flexible Lease! Pets Welcome! Close to Downtown! - VIRTUAL TOURS OFFERED!
FABULOUS LOCATION - A few blocks from the restaurants, bars & shops of SoBo (South Broadway).
NO CAR NEEDED - Easy public transit, bike ride, or 5 minute drive to downtown! 90 Walk Score. 85 Bike Score.
CATS & DOGS WELCOME!
A little BOHEMIAN and little vintage & completely FUNCTIONAL 500SF CONDO:
*Cozy living room, kitchen counter seating, full cooking capabilities with an apartment sized gas stove and oven.
*Full bathroom with clawfoot tub.
*Bedroom with queen bed is located in the back of the unit.
*There is direct access to the shared laundry room from the unit and the shared yard is accessed through the laundry room.
*Hardwood floors in the main living area, carpet in the bedroom
*4 units total in the building
NEED TO KNOW: All Utilities are included including internet, TV - no cable. First Month's Rent + $500 Deposit + $250 Exit Fee due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. Pets welcome, 1 year + and house trained required. $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Flexible lease. Furnished. 1 street parking permit provided. There are parking restrictions without a permit and there is no onsite parking.
(RLNE5660758)