119 W Maple Avenue, #2

Furnished! Flexible Lease! Pets Welcome! Close to Downtown! - VIRTUAL TOURS OFFERED!



FABULOUS LOCATION - A few blocks from the restaurants, bars & shops of SoBo (South Broadway).



NO CAR NEEDED - Easy public transit, bike ride, or 5 minute drive to downtown! 90 Walk Score. 85 Bike Score.



CATS & DOGS WELCOME!



A little BOHEMIAN and little vintage & completely FUNCTIONAL 500SF CONDO:



*Cozy living room, kitchen counter seating, full cooking capabilities with an apartment sized gas stove and oven.

*Full bathroom with clawfoot tub.

*Bedroom with queen bed is located in the back of the unit.

*There is direct access to the shared laundry room from the unit and the shared yard is accessed through the laundry room.

*Hardwood floors in the main living area, carpet in the bedroom

*4 units total in the building



NEED TO KNOW: All Utilities are included including internet, TV - no cable. First Month's Rent + $500 Deposit + $250 Exit Fee due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. Pets welcome, 1 year + and house trained required. $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Flexible lease. Furnished. 1 street parking permit provided. There are parking restrictions without a permit and there is no onsite parking.



