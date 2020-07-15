All apartments in Denver
119 W Maple Avenue, #2

119 West Maple Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

119 West Maple Avenue, Denver, CO 80223
Baker

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Furnished! Flexible Lease! Pets Welcome! Close to Downtown! - VIRTUAL TOURS OFFERED!

FABULOUS LOCATION - A few blocks from the restaurants, bars & shops of SoBo (South Broadway).

NO CAR NEEDED - Easy public transit, bike ride, or 5 minute drive to downtown! 90 Walk Score. 85 Bike Score.

CATS & DOGS WELCOME!

A little BOHEMIAN and little vintage & completely FUNCTIONAL 500SF CONDO:

*Cozy living room, kitchen counter seating, full cooking capabilities with an apartment sized gas stove and oven.
*Full bathroom with clawfoot tub.
*Bedroom with queen bed is located in the back of the unit.
*There is direct access to the shared laundry room from the unit and the shared yard is accessed through the laundry room.
*Hardwood floors in the main living area, carpet in the bedroom
*4 units total in the building

NEED TO KNOW: All Utilities are included including internet, TV - no cable. First Month's Rent + $500 Deposit + $250 Exit Fee due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. Pets welcome, 1 year + and house trained required. $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Flexible lease. Furnished. 1 street parking permit provided. There are parking restrictions without a permit and there is no onsite parking.

(RLNE5660758)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 W Maple Avenue, #2 have any available units?
119 W Maple Avenue, #2 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 119 W Maple Avenue, #2 have?
Some of 119 W Maple Avenue, #2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 W Maple Avenue, #2 currently offering any rent specials?
119 W Maple Avenue, #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 W Maple Avenue, #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 119 W Maple Avenue, #2 is pet friendly.
Does 119 W Maple Avenue, #2 offer parking?
Yes, 119 W Maple Avenue, #2 offers parking.
Does 119 W Maple Avenue, #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 119 W Maple Avenue, #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 W Maple Avenue, #2 have a pool?
No, 119 W Maple Avenue, #2 does not have a pool.
Does 119 W Maple Avenue, #2 have accessible units?
No, 119 W Maple Avenue, #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 119 W Maple Avenue, #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 W Maple Avenue, #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
