Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated coffee bar bathtub

This 1908 Charming Denver duplex offers all the upgrades and remodels to live luxuriously in the heart of Capitol Hill and still enjoy the historic character and authenticity from 1908.



Available 07/15/2020



12 Month Lease Term



Details:

2BR/1BA located in the heart of the Capitol Hill neighborhood

Bonus Office Space or Extra Bedroom

Victorian Bathtub

1,061 Square Feet

2 Levels with Unfinished Basement

Black Appliances

Subway Tile Kitchen Counters

1 Car Garage, with Deck Unique Above

Walking Distance to all the Restaurants and Nightlife of Capitol Hill or Downtown Denver

Enclosed Back Yard with Plush Plants and Huge Deck

Original Hardwood Floors



Nearby schools include Morey Middle School, Warren Village Learning Center and Moore K-8 School. The closest grocery stores are Whole Foods Market, Marczyk Fine Foods, and Trader Joe's. Nearby coffee shops include Thump Coffee, Allegro Coffee Company and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Snarf's Sandwiches, Little Gingko Asian Cafe, and Sexy Pizza. Neaby parks include Cheeseman Park, Quality Hill Park and "Little Cheese". There are excellent bike lanes and the terrain is flat as a pancake. 1160 N Downing St is a Biker's Paradise, daily errands can be accomplished on a bike. Bike sharing is available from Denver B-cycle.



PET Friendly With Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit (2 max)



Resident Utilities: Denver Water/Trash, Xcel Gas/Electric, & Cable/Internet.



For Showings, call or text Natasha @ 720-749-0475 or email Natasha@NewAgeRE.com. *photo ID required for in-person showing*



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com. All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



*We are not held responsible for inaccurate information found on third party sites. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com*