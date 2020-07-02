1140 Locust Street

Amenities

Montclair 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home (Available Immediately) - Welcome Home To Montclair And This Very Nice 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home. Available Immediately! Home Has Been Vacant For Past 30 Days And Home And Carpets Have Been Professionally Cleaned. Located On A Quiet Street And 15 Minutes From Downtown Denver. Nice Sized Living Room & Dining Area. 1 Updated Bathroom Off The Hallway. Kitchen With Granite Countertops & All Appliances, Including Washer & Dryer. 2 Nice Sized Bedrooms. Covered Patio With Large Back Yard. Large Shed For Storing Garden Tools & Lawn Mower. Owner Is Using Garage For Storage And Garage Will Not Be Available To Tenant For Use. Home Is Soon Receiving A New Evaporative Cooler, Saves Money On Electricity. Cats & Medium To Small Dogs Allowed.



Application Requirements:

640 or better credit score

No Eviction History

No Criminal History within the past 5 years

Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent

$50.00 Per adult Application Fee

$150.00 Lease Administration Fee this represents the approximate cost to write the lease, set up the lease in our software, and collect and account for the Tenants Security Deposit.

If Pets are accepted a $250.00 non-refundable pet fee and $35 per month pet rent; one small to medium sized dog. No Cats.

Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval



