Denver, CO
1140 Locust Street
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

1140 Locust Street

1140 Locust Street · No Longer Available
Location

1140 Locust Street, Denver, CO 80220
Montclair

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Montclair 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home (Available Immediately) - Welcome Home To Montclair And This Very Nice 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home. Available Immediately! Home Has Been Vacant For Past 30 Days And Home And Carpets Have Been Professionally Cleaned. Located On A Quiet Street And 15 Minutes From Downtown Denver. Nice Sized Living Room & Dining Area. 1 Updated Bathroom Off The Hallway. Kitchen With Granite Countertops & All Appliances, Including Washer & Dryer. 2 Nice Sized Bedrooms. Covered Patio With Large Back Yard. Large Shed For Storing Garden Tools & Lawn Mower. Owner Is Using Garage For Storage And Garage Will Not Be Available To Tenant For Use. Home Is Soon Receiving A New Evaporative Cooler, Saves Money On Electricity. Cats & Medium To Small Dogs Allowed.

Application Requirements:
640 or better credit score
No Eviction History
No Criminal History within the past 5 years
Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee
$150.00 Lease Administration Fee this represents the approximate cost to write the lease, set up the lease in our software, and collect and account for the Tenants Security Deposit.
If Pets are accepted a $250.00 non-refundable pet fee and $35 per month pet rent; one small to medium sized dog. No Cats.
Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval

Home Is Professionally Managed By Justin Sadler of Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc - A Professional Real Estate & Property Management Company.

(RLNE5680516)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1140 Locust Street have any available units?
1140 Locust Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1140 Locust Street have?
Some of 1140 Locust Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1140 Locust Street currently offering any rent specials?
1140 Locust Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1140 Locust Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1140 Locust Street is pet friendly.
Does 1140 Locust Street offer parking?
Yes, 1140 Locust Street offers parking.
Does 1140 Locust Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1140 Locust Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1140 Locust Street have a pool?
No, 1140 Locust Street does not have a pool.
Does 1140 Locust Street have accessible units?
No, 1140 Locust Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1140 Locust Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1140 Locust Street does not have units with dishwashers.

