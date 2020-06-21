All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like 724 N Walnut Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
724 N Walnut Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:29 PM

724 N Walnut Street

724 N Walnut St · (719) 310-8206
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Old Colorado City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

724 N Walnut St, Colorado Springs, CO 80905
Old Colorado City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3614 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Open concept with large kitchen island. Over 3600 square feet, this two story FULLY furnished home has four bedrooms and loft upstairs, a fifth bedroom in the basement along with an additional living room, entertainment area and kitchenette. Billiards in the basement and beautifully decorated through the entire home. Fenced backyard, deck and a grill. Minutes to downtown, shopping and hiking. The kitchen is open in design and is sure to impress with stainless steel double ovens, a gas range, a walk in pantry, beautiful cabinetry with soft close function, slab granite counter tops, and a nicely sized island that will easily seat 6 people. There is plenty of space in the dining area that is open to the kitchen and you can walk out onto a sun deck for easy BBQ access. On the upper level there are 4 bedrooms to include a spacious master bedroom with a gas fire place, a walk in closet, and a luxurious private bathroom. There is a spa like shower in the master bathroom, a soaking tub, beautiful tile, dual vanities with granite counter tops, and a heated floor with stone detail. A convenient loft area is located on the upper level as well. This home is trimmed out with 6' floor base, cheyenne style doors, iron railing, and travertine tile. The finished basement has 10' ceilings, has poured concrete window wells, and provides plenty of space. Stucco and stone exterior with finished landscaping. 2x6 Frame creates a solid home. Air conditioning keeps you cool on those hot days. Call to set an appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 724 N Walnut Street have any available units?
724 N Walnut Street has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 724 N Walnut Street have?
Some of 724 N Walnut Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 724 N Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
724 N Walnut Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 724 N Walnut Street pet-friendly?
No, 724 N Walnut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 724 N Walnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 724 N Walnut Street does offer parking.
Does 724 N Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 724 N Walnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 724 N Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 724 N Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 724 N Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 724 N Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 724 N Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 724 N Walnut Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 724 N Walnut Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sky at Bear Creek
864 Oxford Ln
Colorado Springs, CO 80905
University Village
5400 N Nevada Ave
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Park at Penrose Apartments
3802 Half Turn Rd
Colorado Springs, CO 80917
Vue21
4610 Nautilus Peak Vw
Colorado Springs, CO 80924
Residence at Austin Bluffs
3555 Westwood Blvd
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Retreat at Austin Bluffs
4675 Templeton Park Cir
Colorado Springs, CO 80917
Residences at Falcon North
6416 Honey Grv
Colorado Springs, CO 80923
Heritage at Hidden Creek
5910 Vista Ridge Pt
Colorado Springs, CO 80918

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 Bedrooms
Colorado Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsColorado Springs Pet Friendly Places
Colorado Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palmer ParkVista GrandePark Hill
Village SevenBriargateGarden Ranch
Pulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity