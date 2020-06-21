724 N Walnut Street

Amenities

Open concept with large kitchen island. Over 3600 square feet, this two story FULLY furnished home has four bedrooms and loft upstairs, a fifth bedroom in the basement along with an additional living room, entertainment area and kitchenette. Billiards in the basement and beautifully decorated through the entire home. Fenced backyard, deck and a grill. Minutes to downtown, shopping and hiking. The kitchen is open in design and is sure to impress with stainless steel double ovens, a gas range, a walk in pantry, beautiful cabinetry with soft close function, slab granite counter tops, and a nicely sized island that will easily seat 6 people. There is plenty of space in the dining area that is open to the kitchen and you can walk out onto a sun deck for easy BBQ access. On the upper level there are 4 bedrooms to include a spacious master bedroom with a gas fire place, a walk in closet, and a luxurious private bathroom. There is a spa like shower in the master bathroom, a soaking tub, beautiful tile, dual vanities with granite counter tops, and a heated floor with stone detail. A convenient loft area is located on the upper level as well. This home is trimmed out with 6' floor base, cheyenne style doors, iron railing, and travertine tile. The finished basement has 10' ceilings, has poured concrete window wells, and provides plenty of space. Stucco and stone exterior with finished landscaping. 2x6 Frame creates a solid home. Air conditioning keeps you cool on those hot days. Call to set an appointment today!