Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking pool garage key fob access accessible elevator bike storage business center car charging car wash area cc payments e-payments green community guest parking lobby online portal smoke-free community

Welcome home to Blue Dot Place, a catalyst of the downtown Colorado Springs resurgence. Enjoy urban living minutes from numerous walking and biking trails, dining and entertainment venues, and easy access to Interstate 25.



Blue Dot Place is filled with modern amenities and boasts stunning city and mountain views, but the true heart of this home is it’s residents. Come home to a place where neighbors are friends and connections happen.