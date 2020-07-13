The Knolls at Sweetgrass Apartment Homes.

Lease Length: 3-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $27 per applicant
Deposit: 1BR: $2002BR: $300Holding deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $150
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 1 pet: $200, 2 pets: $300
fee: 1 pet: $200, 2 pets: $300
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Weight restrictions: 100 lbs Dog weight limits: 100 lbs (1st floor), 50 lbs (2nd floor). Breed restrictions: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Presa Canario, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malamutes, Dobermans, Chowchows, St. Bernard's, Great Danes, Akitas, Terriers(Staffordshire), American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, Any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds. Tarantulas, Piranhas, Reptiles(snakes, iguanas, etc.), Ferrets, Skunks, Racoons, Squirrels, Rabbits, Birds(parrots, cockatiels, macaws)