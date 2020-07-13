All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like
The Knolls at Sweetgrass Apartment Homes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
The Knolls at Sweetgrass Apartment Homes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:30 AM

The Knolls at Sweetgrass Apartment Homes

1510 Gatehouse Cir N · (276) 254-7520
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Pleasant Valley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1510 Gatehouse Cir N, Colorado Springs, CO 80904
Pleasant Valley

Price and availability

VERIFIED 16 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1555102 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,242

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 787 sqft

Unit 1580202 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,262

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 787 sqft

Unit 1546202 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,262

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 787 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1565205 · Avail. now

$1,224

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 1584104 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,262

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 1584101 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,272

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Knolls at Sweetgrass Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
hot tub
package receiving
yoga
cats allowed
internet access
internet cafe
While The Knolls at Sweetgrass Apartment Homes offers convenient access to services, recreation, transportation, and employment, our community also provides a landscaped refuge from much of the hustle and bustle of city life. You can enjoy the grounds, the facilities, the activities, and the peace and quiet of your new home. Our friendly and professional team does everything it can to make our residents feel at home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $27 per applicant
Deposit: 1BR: $2002BR: $300Holding deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $150
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 1 pet: $200, 2 pets: $300
fee: 1 pet: $200, 2 pets: $300
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Weight restrictions: 100 lbs Dog weight limits: 100 lbs (1st floor), 50 lbs (2nd floor). Breed restrictions: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Presa Canario, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malamutes, Dobermans, Chowchows, St. Bernard's, Great Danes, Akitas, Terriers(Staffordshire), American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, Any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds. Tarantulas, Piranhas, Reptiles(snakes, iguanas, etc.), Ferrets, Skunks, Racoons, Squirrels, Rabbits, Birds(parrots, cockatiels, macaws)
Parking Details: Other, assigned: $25/month. Open parking.Carports are available for rent for $25 per carport. Contact Leasing Office for more info on our parking policies.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Knolls at Sweetgrass Apartment Homes have any available units?
The Knolls at Sweetgrass Apartment Homes has 19 units available starting at $1,224 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does The Knolls at Sweetgrass Apartment Homes have?
Some of The Knolls at Sweetgrass Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Knolls at Sweetgrass Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
The Knolls at Sweetgrass Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Knolls at Sweetgrass Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, The Knolls at Sweetgrass Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does The Knolls at Sweetgrass Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, The Knolls at Sweetgrass Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does The Knolls at Sweetgrass Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Knolls at Sweetgrass Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Knolls at Sweetgrass Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, The Knolls at Sweetgrass Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does The Knolls at Sweetgrass Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, The Knolls at Sweetgrass Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does The Knolls at Sweetgrass Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Knolls at Sweetgrass Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Estate at Woodmen Ridge
5520 Woodmen Ridge View
Colorado Springs, CO 80923
Eagle Ridge
830 Vindicator Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80919
Cheyenne Creek
145 W Cheyenne Rd
Colorado Springs, CO 80906
The Signature At Promontory Point
380 N Limit St
Colorado Springs, CO 80904
Canyon Ranch
3688 Parkmoor Village Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80917
The Emory Apartments
930 N Murray Blvd
Colorado Springs, CO 80915
Village At Lionstone
255 Lionstone Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80916
Talon Hill
1640 Peregrine Vista Hts
Colorado Springs, CO 80921

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 BedroomsColorado Springs Apartments with ParkingColorado Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsColorado Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, COCastle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palmer ParkVista GrandePark HillVillage SevenBriargateGarden RanchPulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado CollegeUniversity of DenverEmily Griffith Technical CollegeArapahoe Community College