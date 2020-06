Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Be prepared to feel right at home in this lovely ranch style house. The exterior of this home features an attached one car garage and beautiful brick siding around the front door. When you step inside this home, you will notice the gorgeous wood burning fireplace and brick liner located in the living room. The kitchen has nice wood flooring and an access door to the garage and the upper outdoor deck. The master bedroom is located on the main floor, as well as two other bedrooms and a full bathroom. As you walk downstairs you will find another bedroom and a bathroom. The basement also has a very spacious living room area and a walk out to the large fenced in backyard. This gorgeous home won’t last long so come see it today!!



