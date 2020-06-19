All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like 4272 Saunter Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
4272 Saunter Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

4272 Saunter Drive

4272 Saunter Drive · (719) 593-9990 ext. 12
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Briargate
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4272 Saunter Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Briargate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 4272 Saunter Drive · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3147 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4272 Saunter Drive - 24 months Built 1986 Group 1:
This beautifully remodeled home is filled with custom upgrades. New Carpet, plank flooring, cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile in all 3.5 baths, pendant lighting and quality binds. Main level has open entry that looks into the living and dining area, 1/2 bath with updated fixtures, large eat in kitchen with sliding glass door to backyard, great room with built-in shelves and gas fireplace, entry to basement and garage. Lower level has large family room, 2 large bedrooms and full bath with mechanical room. Upper level has a wonderful master with huge walk in closet and a 5 piece master bath with corner soaking tub, large shower, double sinks, hall bath with all new fixtures, 2 additional bedrooms. Fenced back yard with shed, sprinkler system front and and central air.

No pets, non-smokers only (this means you do not smoke) and no marijuana.

Application guidelines: 1. Gross income needs to be three (3) times the amount of rent verified by a LES, Employment Letter or 3 months of payroll receipts. 2. Credit score of 650 or above; will consider 650 and less with a double deposit. 3. Verification of 3 years of rental history.
D-20 schools

DIRECTIONS: Research Parkway east to Saunter Drive (east of Rangewood Drive ) turn left (north)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5767646)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4272 Saunter Drive have any available units?
4272 Saunter Drive has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 4272 Saunter Drive have?
Some of 4272 Saunter Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4272 Saunter Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4272 Saunter Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4272 Saunter Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4272 Saunter Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 4272 Saunter Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4272 Saunter Drive does offer parking.
Does 4272 Saunter Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4272 Saunter Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4272 Saunter Drive have a pool?
No, 4272 Saunter Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4272 Saunter Drive have accessible units?
No, 4272 Saunter Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4272 Saunter Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4272 Saunter Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4272 Saunter Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bella Springs
1050 Milano Pt
Colorado Springs, CO 80921
The Centre Apartments
1921 E Van Buren St
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
The Signature At Promontory Point
380 N Limit St
Colorado Springs, CO 80904
Grand View
2505 E Pikes Peak Ave
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
Park at Palmer Apartments
3803 Half Turn Rd
Colorado Springs, CO 80917
Residences at Falcon North
6416 Honey Grv
Colorado Springs, CO 80923
Villages at Woodmen
1629 E Woodmen Rd
Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Bristol Square Apartments
1506 Yuma St
Colorado Springs, CO 80909

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 Bedrooms
Colorado Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsColorado Springs Pet Friendly Places
Colorado Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palmer ParkVista GrandePark Hill
Village SevenBriargateGarden Ranch
Pulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity