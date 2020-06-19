Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

4272 Saunter Drive - 24 months Built 1986 Group 1:

This beautifully remodeled home is filled with custom upgrades. New Carpet, plank flooring, cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile in all 3.5 baths, pendant lighting and quality binds. Main level has open entry that looks into the living and dining area, 1/2 bath with updated fixtures, large eat in kitchen with sliding glass door to backyard, great room with built-in shelves and gas fireplace, entry to basement and garage. Lower level has large family room, 2 large bedrooms and full bath with mechanical room. Upper level has a wonderful master with huge walk in closet and a 5 piece master bath with corner soaking tub, large shower, double sinks, hall bath with all new fixtures, 2 additional bedrooms. Fenced back yard with shed, sprinkler system front and and central air.



No pets, non-smokers only (this means you do not smoke) and no marijuana.



Application guidelines: 1. Gross income needs to be three (3) times the amount of rent verified by a LES, Employment Letter or 3 months of payroll receipts. 2. Credit score of 650 or above; will consider 650 and less with a double deposit. 3. Verification of 3 years of rental history.

D-20 schools



DIRECTIONS: Research Parkway east to Saunter Drive (east of Rangewood Drive ) turn left (north)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5767646)