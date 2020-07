Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym pool bbq/grill hot tub media room cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center carport cc payments coffee bar conference room e-payments game room guest parking internet cafe new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Nestled at the foot of the mountains, La Bella Vita Apartment Homes gives you access to the great Colorado outdoors while being conveniently located near big-city amenities. When you’re seeking an apartment in Colorado Springs, CO, be sure to check out our stylish apartments and resort-like community. We’re just a short drive away from work, school, and play.



Come and explore our one, two, and three-bedroom homes that are roomy and beautifully designed. Put on your chef’s hat and whip up meals in your lovely modern kitchen with exquisite maple cabinetry, timeless white granite countertops, and sleek stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and microwave. Food preparation will be easy with a handy kitchen island and roomy pantry as well. Sink your toes into plush carpeting in the main living areas. You’ll love having your own washer and dryer right in your own home. Enjoy ceiling fans and central air in the warm summers, and cozy up by your electric fireplace in the brisk Co