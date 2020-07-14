All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like Cheyenne Creek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
Cheyenne Creek
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:03 PM

Cheyenne Creek

145 W Cheyenne Rd · (719) 793-9665
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Broadmoor
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

145 W Cheyenne Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80906
Broadmoor

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 428 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,540

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 206 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 125 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,560

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cheyenne Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
carport
coffee bar
dog grooming area
guest parking
internet access
lobby
package receiving
Nestled in the verdant foothills of Colorado’s stunning mountains, Cheyenne Creek Apartment Homes provides you with the perfect balance between a peaceful home and proximity to all the necessities of modern living. If you want an apartment in Colorado Springs, CO, that is resort-style, come and take a look. Our beautiful wooded community runs alongside a freshwater creek and offers an ideal location, high-end amenities, and a professional, friendly, onsite staff.

At Cheyenne Creek, choose from a variety of spacious two-bedroom apartments with enviable amenities including vaulted ceilings, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, full-size washer and dryer, central air conditioning and heating, and generous walk-in closets. You’ll be inspired to cook and entertain in your elegant kitchen with sleek granite countertops, modern appliances, ample cabinetry and modern flooring. Your living area is graced by a huge window and glass door that flows gently onto your own private patio or balcony wher

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $300; $500 for upgraded units
Move-in Fees: $50 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 1st pet $200, 2nd pet $100
fee: 1st pet $200, 2nd pet $100 (non-refundable)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds. Max weight 60 lbs each.
Parking Details: Assigned. Guest parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cheyenne Creek have any available units?
Cheyenne Creek has 6 units available starting at $1,510 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does Cheyenne Creek have?
Some of Cheyenne Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cheyenne Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Cheyenne Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cheyenne Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Cheyenne Creek is pet friendly.
Does Cheyenne Creek offer parking?
Yes, Cheyenne Creek offers parking.
Does Cheyenne Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cheyenne Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cheyenne Creek have a pool?
Yes, Cheyenne Creek has a pool.
Does Cheyenne Creek have accessible units?
No, Cheyenne Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Cheyenne Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cheyenne Creek has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Cheyenne Creek?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eagle Ridge
830 Vindicator Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80919
The Centre Apartments
1921 E Van Buren St
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
The Willows At Printers Park Apartment
2205 Willow Tree Grove
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
Windtree Apartments
2530 Paragon Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Ridgeview Place Apartments
3310 Knoll Ln
Colorado Springs, CO 80917
Woodside Apartment Homes
3562 Lenoso Ter
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
Vista View Apartments
2811 Upper Vickers View
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Residence at Austin Bluffs
3555 Westwood Blvd
Colorado Springs, CO 80918

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 Bedrooms
Colorado Springs Apartments with ParkingColorado Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Colorado Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palmer ParkVista GrandePark Hill
Village SevenBriargateGarden Ranch
Pulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity