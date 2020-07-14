Amenities
Nestled in the verdant foothills of Colorado’s stunning mountains, Cheyenne Creek Apartment Homes provides you with the perfect balance between a peaceful home and proximity to all the necessities of modern living. If you want an apartment in Colorado Springs, CO, that is resort-style, come and take a look. Our beautiful wooded community runs alongside a freshwater creek and offers an ideal location, high-end amenities, and a professional, friendly, onsite staff.
At Cheyenne Creek, choose from a variety of spacious two-bedroom apartments with enviable amenities including vaulted ceilings, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, full-size washer and dryer, central air conditioning and heating, and generous walk-in closets. You’ll be inspired to cook and entertain in your elegant kitchen with sleek granite countertops, modern appliances, ample cabinetry and modern flooring. Your living area is graced by a huge window and glass door that flows gently onto your own private patio or balcony wher