Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym pool bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center carport coffee bar dog grooming area guest parking internet access lobby package receiving

Nestled in the verdant foothills of Colorado’s stunning mountains, Cheyenne Creek Apartment Homes provides you with the perfect balance between a peaceful home and proximity to all the necessities of modern living. If you want an apartment in Colorado Springs, CO, that is resort-style, come and take a look. Our beautiful wooded community runs alongside a freshwater creek and offers an ideal location, high-end amenities, and a professional, friendly, onsite staff.



At Cheyenne Creek, choose from a variety of spacious two-bedroom apartments with enviable amenities including vaulted ceilings, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, full-size washer and dryer, central air conditioning and heating, and generous walk-in closets. You’ll be inspired to cook and entertain in your elegant kitchen with sleek granite countertops, modern appliances, ample cabinetry and modern flooring. Your living area is graced by a huge window and glass door that flows gently onto your own private patio or balcony wher