Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court business center clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub new construction package receiving game room internet access pool table yoga

Welcome home to The Overlook at Interquest in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Our brand new community is conveniently located near Interstate 25 and Powers Blvd in wonderful El Paso County. Being in close proximity to a wide selection of golf courses, shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and Academy School District 20 schools means you'll never have to travel too far from home. Our premier location is also nearby major employers, including Oracle and Lockheed Martin. Comfortable, bright, and modern, each home boasts modern features and finishes just for you!