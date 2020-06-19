All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated June 9 2020 at 12:47 PM

3606 Venice Grove

3606 Venice Grove · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1746529
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3606 Venice Grove, Colorado Springs, CO 80910
Park Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
DUE TO COVID-19 NO IN-PERSON SHOWINGS, CONTACT US FOR A VIRTUAL SHOWING. 719-559-8416.

S/E Well-kept and clean townhome which has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The large master bedroom has coffered ceilings, 2 walk-in closets, and a 5-piece adjoining master bath with a garden tub. All window coverings and dressings included. Finished basement great potential for a family room and/or storage!! Large open greenbelt near the property. Large 2 car attached garage. A/C for those hot summer days. Oversized 2-car garage. The outside deck has two entrances. Beautiful views of Pikes Peak and mountains. Fully Landscaped. Near park, schools, and shopping areas. The unit comes equipped with Central Air conditioning for the hot summer months. Come see it soon!

NO PETS NO SMOKING!!!

Contact Action Team Realty for a showing at 719-559-8416. Applications can be done at www.actionteamrentals.com, which are $35 per person. Each person over the age of 18 is required to submit an application.

Home is available as of 6/12/2020.

The minimum credit score to apply for this unit is 625.
Please review all other rental requirements to apply to the unit to be approved by Action Team Realty.
https://atr.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3606 Venice Grove have any available units?
3606 Venice Grove has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 3606 Venice Grove have?
Some of 3606 Venice Grove's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3606 Venice Grove currently offering any rent specials?
3606 Venice Grove isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3606 Venice Grove pet-friendly?
No, 3606 Venice Grove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 3606 Venice Grove offer parking?
Yes, 3606 Venice Grove does offer parking.
Does 3606 Venice Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3606 Venice Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3606 Venice Grove have a pool?
No, 3606 Venice Grove does not have a pool.
Does 3606 Venice Grove have accessible units?
No, 3606 Venice Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 3606 Venice Grove have units with dishwashers?
No, 3606 Venice Grove does not have units with dishwashers.
