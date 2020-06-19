3606 Venice Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets air conditioning bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

DUE TO COVID-19 NO IN-PERSON SHOWINGS, CONTACT US FOR A VIRTUAL SHOWING. 719-559-8416.



S/E Well-kept and clean townhome which has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The large master bedroom has coffered ceilings, 2 walk-in closets, and a 5-piece adjoining master bath with a garden tub. All window coverings and dressings included. Finished basement great potential for a family room and/or storage!! Large open greenbelt near the property. Large 2 car attached garage. A/C for those hot summer days. Oversized 2-car garage. The outside deck has two entrances. Beautiful views of Pikes Peak and mountains. Fully Landscaped. Near park, schools, and shopping areas. The unit comes equipped with Central Air conditioning for the hot summer months. Come see it soon!



NO PETS NO SMOKING!!!



Contact Action Team Realty for a showing at 719-559-8416. Applications can be done at www.actionteamrentals.com, which are $35 per person. Each person over the age of 18 is required to submit an application.



Home is available as of 6/12/2020.



The minimum credit score to apply for this unit is 625.

Please review all other rental requirements to apply to the unit to be approved by Action Team Realty.

https://atr.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/20

Contact us to schedule a showing.