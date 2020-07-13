5910 Vista Ridge Pt, Colorado Springs, CO 80918 Vista Grande
Price and availability
2 Bedrooms
Unit 3945-202 · Avail. Sep 18
$1,350
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1058 sqft
Unit 5975-302 · Avail. Sep 6
$1,350
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1058 sqft
Unit 5955-301 · Avail. Sep 7
$1,350
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1058 sqft
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
hot tub
online portal
package receiving
The Heritage at Hidden Creek features one, two and three bedroom spacious rental apartments in Colorado Springs. You can enjoy the resort-style community amenities, as well as a private balcony/patio, fireplace, and washer/dryer available in your home, but The Heritage at Hidden Creek also puts you moments from great shopping, dining, and entertainment. Come visit us today!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 6-12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)