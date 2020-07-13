Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage 24hr gym

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill business center coffee bar courtyard dog park fire pit hot tub online portal package receiving

The Heritage at Hidden Creek features one, two and three bedroom spacious rental apartments in Colorado Springs. You can enjoy the resort-style community amenities, as well as a private balcony/patio, fireplace, and washer/dryer available in your home, but The Heritage at Hidden Creek also puts you moments from great shopping, dining, and entertainment. Come visit us today!