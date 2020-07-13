All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like Heritage at Hidden Creek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:51 PM

Heritage at Hidden Creek

Open Now until 6pm
5910 Vista Ridge Pt · (719) 645-7644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5910 Vista Ridge Pt, Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Vista Grande

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3945-202 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1058 sqft

Unit 5975-302 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1058 sqft

Unit 5955-301 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1058 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Heritage at Hidden Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
hot tub
online portal
package receiving
The Heritage at Hidden Creek features one, two and three bedroom spacious rental apartments in Colorado Springs. You can enjoy the resort-style community amenities, as well as a private balcony/patio, fireplace, and washer/dryer available in your home, but The Heritage at Hidden Creek also puts you moments from great shopping, dining, and entertainment. Come visit us today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom), $300 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Open Lot: included in lease, Detached Garage: $75/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Heritage at Hidden Creek have any available units?
Heritage at Hidden Creek has 8 units available starting at $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does Heritage at Hidden Creek have?
Some of Heritage at Hidden Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Heritage at Hidden Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Heritage at Hidden Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Heritage at Hidden Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Heritage at Hidden Creek is pet friendly.
Does Heritage at Hidden Creek offer parking?
Yes, Heritage at Hidden Creek offers parking.
Does Heritage at Hidden Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Heritage at Hidden Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Heritage at Hidden Creek have a pool?
Yes, Heritage at Hidden Creek has a pool.
Does Heritage at Hidden Creek have accessible units?
No, Heritage at Hidden Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Heritage at Hidden Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Heritage at Hidden Creek has units with dishwashers.
