307 1/2 Cheyenne Blvd

Amenities
Cozy Ivywild Cottage with Yard! - Property Id: 294889
***OPEN HOUSE SHOWING!! Thursday, June 11th, 1pm-5pm*** We will be mindful of social distancing and allow one family at a time to view the property inside.
PLEASE DO NOT SUBMIT AN APPLICATION WITH THE FEE UNLESS YOU HAVE BEEN INVITED TO APPLY!
Credit and Background check with submitted application ($45 fee). 1st month rent and Security Deposit required at move-in.
Walking distance to restaurants, brewery's and shops. 5 minutes to access I-25, downtown, and Broadmoor. District 11 Schools.
Cottage is located behind a main house that is rented out as well. There is a large fenced in yard that both tenants may utilize. Cottage includes 2 dedicated parking spaces, rear private entry use and a private storage shed.
Smaller dog(s) welcome with Landlord approval ($50.00 per pet/per month and $500 Refundable Pet Deposit).
$100 per month utilities charge - includes electric, gas, water, and trash.
Please do not disturb front house tenant.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294889
Property Id 294889
(RLNE5836855)