Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

307 1/2 Cheyenne Blvd

307 1/2 Cheyenne Blvd · (903) 355-4160
Location

307 1/2 Cheyenne Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80905
Broadmoor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1100 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Cozy Ivywild Cottage with Yard! - Property Id: 294889

***OPEN HOUSE SHOWING!! Thursday, June 11th, 1pm-5pm*** We will be mindful of social distancing and allow one family at a time to view the property inside.

PLEASE DO NOT SUBMIT AN APPLICATION WITH THE FEE UNLESS YOU HAVE BEEN INVITED TO APPLY!

Credit and Background check with submitted application ($45 fee). 1st month rent and Security Deposit required at move-in.

Walking distance to restaurants, brewery's and shops. 5 minutes to access I-25, downtown, and Broadmoor. District 11 Schools.

Cottage is located behind a main house that is rented out as well. There is a large fenced in yard that both tenants may utilize. Cottage includes 2 dedicated parking spaces, rear private entry use and a private storage shed.

Smaller dog(s) welcome with Landlord approval ($50.00 per pet/per month and $500 Refundable Pet Deposit).

$100 per month utilities charge - includes electric, gas, water, and trash.

Please do not disturb front house tenant.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294889
Property Id 294889

(RLNE5836855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 1/2 Cheyenne Blvd have any available units?
307 1/2 Cheyenne Blvd has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 307 1/2 Cheyenne Blvd have?
Some of 307 1/2 Cheyenne Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 1/2 Cheyenne Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
307 1/2 Cheyenne Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 1/2 Cheyenne Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 307 1/2 Cheyenne Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 307 1/2 Cheyenne Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 307 1/2 Cheyenne Blvd does offer parking.
Does 307 1/2 Cheyenne Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 307 1/2 Cheyenne Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 1/2 Cheyenne Blvd have a pool?
No, 307 1/2 Cheyenne Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 307 1/2 Cheyenne Blvd have accessible units?
No, 307 1/2 Cheyenne Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 307 1/2 Cheyenne Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 307 1/2 Cheyenne Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
