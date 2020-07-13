All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:55 AM

Whispering Hills

260 Rim View Dr · (856) 322-8554
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Receive up to $500 off move-in costs!
Location

260 Rim View Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80919
Rockrimmon

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 210-H · Avail. Sep 11

$1,167

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 737 sqft

Unit 220-E · Avail. now

$1,297

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 737 sqft

Unit 210-C · Avail. Sep 7

$1,322

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 737 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5745-F · Avail. now

$1,291

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 927 sqft

Unit 240-A · Avail. Sep 13

$1,317

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 927 sqft

Unit 230-G · Avail. Aug 7

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 927 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Whispering Hills.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
hot tub
accessible
24hr maintenance
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
dog grooming area
e-payments
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
Welcome to the beautiful community of Whispering Hills. At our charming, pet-friendly community, our floor plans are uniquely designed to fit any lifestyle by offering a wide selection of one- and two-bedroom luxury apartments in Colorado Springs. Conveniences like washers and dryers and expansive walk-in closets come in every home. Relish in one-of-a-kind views from your private patio or balcony or fuel your active lifestyle in our 24-hour, state-of-the-art fitness center. Unwind in our year-round heated spa and swimming pool or relax in our resident lounge during any season. For cozy nights at home, enjoy relaxing in front of your wood-burning fireplace. At Whispering Hills, you will experience one-of-a-kind charm that truly sets us apart. Give us a call today to schedule your private tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months (Longer leases available, ask management)
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $19 per applicant
Deposit: $300 - $400 with approved credit
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee, $30 for gym fob
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $100
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Bulldog, Bull Terrier, Chow-Chow, Dalmatian, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Mastiff (any breed with bloodlines within), Newfoundland, Pit Bull (American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, American Staffordshire Bull Terrier), Rottweiler, Saint Bernard, Shar Pei, Siberian Husky and purebreds or mixes with these breeds are not permitted under any circumstances. 80lb weight limit.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Lot parking is open. Carports are $50 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Whispering Hills have any available units?
Whispering Hills has 15 units available starting at $1,167 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does Whispering Hills have?
Some of Whispering Hills's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Whispering Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Whispering Hills is offering the following rent specials: Receive up to $500 off move-in costs!
Is Whispering Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, Whispering Hills is pet friendly.
Does Whispering Hills offer parking?
Yes, Whispering Hills offers parking.
Does Whispering Hills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Whispering Hills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Whispering Hills have a pool?
Yes, Whispering Hills has a pool.
Does Whispering Hills have accessible units?
Yes, Whispering Hills has accessible units.
Does Whispering Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Whispering Hills has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nearby Neighborhoods

Apartments Near Colleges

