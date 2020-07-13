Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool hot tub accessible 24hr maintenance carport cc payments coffee bar dog grooming area e-payments internet access internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community

Welcome to the beautiful community of Whispering Hills. At our charming, pet-friendly community, our floor plans are uniquely designed to fit any lifestyle by offering a wide selection of one- and two-bedroom luxury apartments in Colorado Springs. Conveniences like washers and dryers and expansive walk-in closets come in every home. Relish in one-of-a-kind views from your private patio or balcony or fuel your active lifestyle in our 24-hour, state-of-the-art fitness center. Unwind in our year-round heated spa and swimming pool or relax in our resident lounge during any season. For cozy nights at home, enjoy relaxing in front of your wood-burning fireplace. At Whispering Hills, you will experience one-of-a-kind charm that truly sets us apart. Give us a call today to schedule your private tour!