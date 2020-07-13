Whispering Hills.

Lease Length: 3-13 months (Longer leases available, ask management)Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $19 per applicant
Deposit: $300 - $400 with approved credit
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee, $30 for gym fob
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $100
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Bulldog, Bull Terrier, Chow-Chow, Dalmatian, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Mastiff (any breed with bloodlines within), Newfoundland, Pit Bull (American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, American Staffordshire Bull Terrier), Rottweiler, Saint Bernard, Shar Pei, Siberian Husky and purebreds or mixes with these breeds are not permitted under any circumstances. 80lb weight limit.