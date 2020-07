Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors stainless steel dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible basketball court business center clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill hot tub sauna cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly

Virtual and self-guided tours are available



Our spacious apartments are located in the foothills of Colorado Springs. Just a hop skip and jump to Garden of the Gods Park and Pike's Peak give you all of the Colorado wonderful right outside your door. Easy access to I-25 means you can zip over to Denver in no time. And while convenience is key, you’ll also have plenty to do right here at home like enjoying an afternoon at the pool, hitting up one of the nearby local breweries or putting in a good session in the fitness center. At Artemis at Spring Canyon you’ll have Colorado Springs at your doorstep.