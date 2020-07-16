All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:22 PM

3052 Cathedral Park View

3052 Cathedral Park Vw · (719) 440-8664
Location

3052 Cathedral Park Vw, Colorado Springs, CO 80904
Kissing Camels

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3074 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Enjoy The Best Life Has to Offer In This Sophisticated And Absolutely Exquisite Residence. Located In The Luxury Gated Community Of Cathedral Ridge. Boasting Over 3000 Sq.ft., One Level Living, Offering Dual Master Suites Plus An Additional Two Bedrooms Or Offices. No Detail Has Been Overlooked, No Luxury Omitted. Exceptional Window Configuration Procures 180 Degrees Of Breathtaking, Picturesque Garden Of The Gods and Pikes Peak Views. The Location Provides Convenient Access To Schools, Shopping, Dining, Hiking, I-25, Downtown Colorado Springs, Old Colorado City and The Town Of Manitou. Additional features: *Brand New Custom Home*Zero Entry Throughout With Wider Doors For Handicap Accessibility*Dual Master Retreats W/Luxurious Baths Featuring Large Zero Entry Showers, Custom Easy-In Tub & Walk-In Closets,*Spacious Laundry/Mud Room*Great Room*Exceptional Use of Stone/Granite Applications Throughout*Walk-Out to Covered/Open Patios*Eat-In Kitchen Is A Cook's Entertaining Dream w/Solid Countertops, Beautiful Knotty Alder Cabinetry, Pantry, Island* Amenities: *Insulated 2-Car Oversized Garage*Extra Storage Room*Trane Efficient Furnace/AC, Solar*Light and Bright, Skylights*Will Be Beautifully Landscaped*Well Insulated*Detailed Lighted Ceiling Accents*The Foremost Design Coupled With Fine Workmanship and Exceptional Location Makes This Home The Consummate Opportunity For Luxury Living! This Gem Won't Last Long! Mid August Completion Date.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3052 Cathedral Park View have any available units?
3052 Cathedral Park View has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 3052 Cathedral Park View have?
Some of 3052 Cathedral Park View's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3052 Cathedral Park View currently offering any rent specials?
3052 Cathedral Park View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3052 Cathedral Park View pet-friendly?
No, 3052 Cathedral Park View is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 3052 Cathedral Park View offer parking?
Yes, 3052 Cathedral Park View offers parking.
Does 3052 Cathedral Park View have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3052 Cathedral Park View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3052 Cathedral Park View have a pool?
No, 3052 Cathedral Park View does not have a pool.
Does 3052 Cathedral Park View have accessible units?
Yes, 3052 Cathedral Park View has accessible units.
Does 3052 Cathedral Park View have units with dishwashers?
No, 3052 Cathedral Park View does not have units with dishwashers.
