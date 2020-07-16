3052 Cathedral Park View

Amenities

Enjoy The Best Life Has to Offer In This Sophisticated And Absolutely Exquisite Residence. Located In The Luxury Gated Community Of Cathedral Ridge. Boasting Over 3000 Sq.ft., One Level Living, Offering Dual Master Suites Plus An Additional Two Bedrooms Or Offices. No Detail Has Been Overlooked, No Luxury Omitted. Exceptional Window Configuration Procures 180 Degrees Of Breathtaking, Picturesque Garden Of The Gods and Pikes Peak Views. The Location Provides Convenient Access To Schools, Shopping, Dining, Hiking, I-25, Downtown Colorado Springs, Old Colorado City and The Town Of Manitou. Additional features: *Brand New Custom Home*Zero Entry Throughout With Wider Doors For Handicap Accessibility*Dual Master Retreats W/Luxurious Baths Featuring Large Zero Entry Showers, Custom Easy-In Tub & Walk-In Closets,*Spacious Laundry/Mud Room*Great Room*Exceptional Use of Stone/Granite Applications Throughout*Walk-Out to Covered/Open Patios*Eat-In Kitchen Is A Cook's Entertaining Dream w/Solid Countertops, Beautiful Knotty Alder Cabinetry, Pantry, Island* Amenities: *Insulated 2-Car Oversized Garage*Extra Storage Room*Trane Efficient Furnace/AC, Solar*Light and Bright, Skylights*Will Be Beautifully Landscaped*Well Insulated*Detailed Lighted Ceiling Accents*The Foremost Design Coupled With Fine Workmanship and Exceptional Location Makes This Home The Consummate Opportunity For Luxury Living! This Gem Won't Last Long! Mid August Completion Date.