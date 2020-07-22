/
kissing camels
113 Apartments for rent in Kissing Camels, Colorado Springs, CO
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
14 Units Available
The Oasis Apartments
1495 Farnham Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,357
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
1044 sqft
The pet-friendly apartment community includes a 24-hour gym and a year-round heated pool. Recently renovated, the interiors feature stainless-steel appliances, fireplaces, and walk-in closets. In northwest Colorado Springs just off I-25, easily accessible to downtown.
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
3052 Cathedral Park View
3052 Cathedral Park Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3074 sqft
Enjoy The Best Life Has to Offer In This Sophisticated And Absolutely Exquisite Residence. Located In The Luxury Gated Community Of Cathedral Ridge. Boasting Over 3000 Sq.ft.
Last updated August 16 at 10:38 PM
1 Unit Available
3830 Brushland Court
3830 Brushland Court, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
5462 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3830 Brushland Court in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
4 Units Available
Artemis at Spring Canyon
4510 Spring Canyon Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,423
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated between I-25 and Route 24. Recently renovated apartments have carpet, modern kitchen appliances and a fireplace. Community amenities include a garage, a pool and a hot tub. Cats and dogs allowed.
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
20 Units Available
Overlook at Mesa Creek Apartments
2640 Grand Vista Cir, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,425
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Overlook at Mesa Creek is a beautifully designed, new community located on North Chestnut near West Fillmore Street putting you in close proximity to the Ronald Reagan Highway.
Last updated July 22 at 06:24 PM
4 Units Available
Paloma Terrace
2910 Sage St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$835
419 sqft
Near the intersection of I-25 and West Fillmore, this residential community offers easy commuting to Colorado Springs. Units with private entries, air conditioning and fully equipped kitchens.
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
710 N 31St Street
710 North 31st Street, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1980 sqft
This Colorado Springs ranch style home features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths with a full basement with washer and dryer hookups in the basement and ceiling fans, a large fenced back yard with a patio, spacious front yard with on street parking and is close
Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
2903 Sage Street
2903 Sage Street, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$795
576 sqft
Available Move in August 20, 2020 PLEASE BEWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS AND FALSE ADVERTISEMENTS. PROGRESSIVE PROPERTY GROUP DOES NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST.
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1140 Holli Springs Lane - Unit D
1140 Holli Springs Lane, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1100 sqft
Be the first to move into a newly renovated unit right off of Garden of the Gods Road in Colorado Springs! Brand new wood look hard surface flooring throughout, brand new counter tops, paint, sinks, fixtures, lighting, ceiling fans, and bathroom
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
2902 Straus Lane
2902 Straus Lane, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$900
750 sqft
Cute apartment sits on Fillmore Hill not far from I-25 with the city view.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
2803 Straus Lane
2803 Straus Lane, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1176 sqft
Charming Home in the Heart of Colorado Springs - Well maintained home that is ready for you! This home is centrally located with easy access to I-25. Master bedroom has large walk in closet with attached bath.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
73 Units Available
Cortland Grand River
7755 Kaleb Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,281
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,947
1141 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors, air conditioning and ceiling fans. Pet-friendly community with a clubhouse, media room, pool, 24-hour gym and parking options. Just off I-25.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
Eagle Ridge
830 Vindicator Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,130
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1104 sqft
Located in the prestigious Rockimmon area, these spacious units offer a variety of amenities, including gym, balcony, dishwasher, refrigerator and an optional upgrade for a designated parking space.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Cheyenne Creek
145 W Cheyenne Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
975 sqft
Nestled in the verdant foothills of Colorado’s stunning mountains, Cheyenne Creek Apartment Homes provides you with the perfect balance between a peaceful home and proximity to all the necessities of modern living.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Broadmoor Park Tower Apartment Homes
929 Arcturus Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
865 sqft
Tucked up against the foothills of Cheyenne Mountains, Broadmoor Park Tower Apartment Homes is the perfect place to call home.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
11 Units Available
Whispering Hills
260 Rim View Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,209
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
986 sqft
Welcome to the beautiful community of Whispering Hills. At our charming, pet-friendly community, our floor plans are uniquely designed to fit any lifestyle by offering a wide selection of one- and two-bedroom luxury apartments in Colorado Springs.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
17 Units Available
The Knolls at Sweetgrass Apartment Homes
1510 Gatehouse Cir N, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,242
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1016 sqft
Recently updated one- and two-bedroom apartments featuring in-unit laundry plus fireplace and air conditioning. Community includes a 24-hour gym, pool, courtyard and business center. Offers convenient access to downtown Colorado Springs, multiple parks and I-25.
Last updated July 22 at 06:28 PM
8 Units Available
Peaks at Woodmen
6750 Alpine Currant View, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,249
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1374 sqft
Cozy, pet-friendly community offers coffee bar, fire pit, game room, pool, and hot tub. Trash valet available. Elegant apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Close to Austin Bluffs Open Space Park.
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
12 Units Available
The Centre Apartments
1921 E Van Buren St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$995
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Friendly apartment complex with mountain views, close to Palmer Park and the I-25 to Downtown. Community features include a swimming pool, plus indoor and outdoor social areas.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Resort at University Park
4675 Alta Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,441
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury resort living in spacious apartment homes. Units feature fireplace, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Community offers a pool, sauna, business center, and more. Idyllically surrounded by Austin's most beautiful parks. Near the city.
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
6 Units Available
Blue Dot Place
412 South Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,680
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
988 sqft
Welcome home to Blue Dot Place, a catalyst of the downtown Colorado Springs resurgence. Enjoy urban living minutes from numerous walking and biking trails, dining and entertainment venues, and easy access to Interstate 25.
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
7 Units Available
Casa Mundi
418 South Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,765
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1107 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Casa Mundi in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 06:22 PM
6 Units Available
Wind River Place Apartments
919 N 19th St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$900
488 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
716 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wind River Place Apartments in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
12 Units Available
Flats at Pine Cliff
4760 Rusina Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$880
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
860 sqft
Make Your New Home at THE FLATS AT PINECLIFF These apartments in Colorado Springs, Colorado offer you a new and refreshing view of things.
