Stunning newly built rancher for rent in Luna Vista Heights. This rare find is on a large corner lot with just under half an acre. This home has it all. Lots of upgrades to include the heating and cooling which feature A/C and high efficiency radiant heated floors throughout. You will love the open layout with tons of natural light. Master suite has a 5 piece master bathroom with a soaking tub. The kitchen includes all new stainless steel appliances with a gas stove, custom cabinets, and granite counters. Landscaping will be completed by the end of July. Schedule a showing today!