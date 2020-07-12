/
/
/
skyway
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:07 PM
130 Apartments for rent in Skyway, Colorado Springs, CO
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
Broadmoor Park Tower Apartment Homes
929 Arcturus Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
865 sqft
Tucked up against the foothills of Cheyenne Mountains, Broadmoor Park Tower Apartment Homes is the perfect place to call home.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
8 Units Available
Sky at Bear Creek
864 Oxford Ln, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$915
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
915 sqft
Welcome To Sky at Bear Creek Perhaps no location in Colorado Springs is more coveted than the beautiful and prestigious Broadmoor area. Tucked away in this neighborhood with beautiful mountain views, you'll find our newly renovated apartment homes.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
935 Saturn Dr
935 Saturn Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This one bedroom one bath condo is located at the base of Cheyenne Mountain in the very popular Skyview neighborhood. Secure condo building with pool and views of Cheyenne Mountain from the covered balcony.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1704 Oakmoor Heights
1704 Oakmoor Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1907 sqft
5655 Majestic Drive - Property Id: 305470 This is a quaint home that is in the quiet hills of Mountain Shadows. The house sits atop a mountain with excellent views of the scar and the mountains.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
875 Redemption Pt
875 Redemption Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2603 sqft
Available 07/25/20 New! #1 School Dist. 12, near Ft. Carson/Downtown - Property Id: 137415 This new home has 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms, an upstairs loft and a basement rec room. This home is located in Cheyenne Heights in SW Colorado Springs.
Results within 1 mile of Skyway
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
Cheyenne Creek
145 W Cheyenne Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
975 sqft
Nestled in the verdant foothills of Colorado’s stunning mountains, Cheyenne Creek Apartment Homes provides you with the perfect balance between a peaceful home and proximity to all the necessities of modern living.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 12:20pm
4 Units Available
25 Broadmoor
25 Sommerlyn Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$927
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy Colorado Springs apartments overlook meticulously manicured gardens. Air conditioning, ceiling fans and large closets in modern units. On-site swimming pool and fitness center. Pet-friendly. Near Interstate 25.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
114 Millstream Ter
114 Millstream Terrace, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1484 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Millstream - Property Id: 128035 Great westside living in this beautiful townhouse in coveted Gold Hill Mesa. Across the street from the community center which includes a gym, the mailroom, summer music in the park.
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
495 Eclipse Dr
495 Eclipse Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1707 sqft
495 Eclipse Dr Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Townhome in Gold Hill Mesa - This immaculately maintained townhome in Gold Hill Mesa features a main-floor master with large ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
532 Crown Hill Mesa Drive
532 Crown Hill Mesa Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2231 sqft
2-STORY, STUCCO HOME w/3 Bedrooms, 4 baths, & 2 Car Garage in Crown Hill Mesa. This Home has an OUTSTANDING & SPACIOUS KITCHEN w/2 Separate Sinks (One in "Wet Bar Area"), Wine Cooler & Stainless Steel Appliances.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1695 Little Bear Creek Point
1695 Little Bear Creek Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful two bedroom, two bath condominium with a single car garage available now. Spacious master bedroom has adjoining bathroom with walk in shower, custom tile and a granite counter top.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
74 Cheyenne Blvd
74 Cheyenne Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
2141 sqft
Brand new corner townhome located in the historic Ivywild neighborhood! Located in the Canyon Creek Townhomes community, this home has 9 ft ceilings throughout, 2 master suites with ensuites and views from the balconies and large windows as well
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
504 S 9th Street
504 South 9th Street, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1670 sqft
West Side 4 Bed/2 Bath - Rental Terms: 1 YEAR Rent: $1,600.00 Available: Now Application Fee: $40.00 Security Deposit: $1,600.00 This West Side 4 Bedroom Home is Located Right off 8th St Near Wal-Mart.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1630 Cheyenne Boulevard
1630 Cheyenne Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2832 sqft
Internet, trash/recycling and utilities included in rent. Furnished 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom house for rent 1 month min rental.
1 of 34
Last updated December 19 at 08:23pm
1 Unit Available
279 Gold Claim Terrace
279 Gold Claim Terrace, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2696 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2-STORY HOME ON LARGE LOT W/MOUNTAIN VIEWS! Open Floor Plan on Main Level.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1408 S Pine Street
1408 S Pine St, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1550 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 3 bed 2 bath on the west side. This unit is the upper unit of a duplex. New paint, carpet, flooring, cabinets, kitchen appliances, & fixtures.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1466 W Costilla St
1466 West Costilla Street, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2610 sqft
IMMACULATE 2 STORY HOME WITH FINISHED BASEMENT!!! - Property Id: 313550 IMMACULATE 2 STORY HOME WITH FINISHED BASEMENT. HARDWOOD FLOORS ON THE MAIN LEVEL, TWO GAS FIREPLACES, ONE IN THE MASTER BEDROOM AND ONE IN THE FAMILY ROOM BASEMENT.
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
10 N Raven Mine Drive
10 North Raven Mine Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4433 sqft
Welcome to "Easy Living". This semi-custom home features true main floor living, but offers plenty of room and choices for additional family members.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2009 Oak Way
2009 Oak Way, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,095
974 sqft
2009 Oak Way Available 08/10/20 Oak - Southwest Rancher - Southwest Rancher with a finished basement. It has off street parking and a Fireplace. It is located in District 12 and was built in 1910. Call today. (RLNE5925496)
Results within 5 miles of Skyway
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
2 Units Available
Artemis at Spring Canyon
4510 Spring Canyon Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,352
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated between I-25 and Route 24. Recently renovated apartments have carpet, modern kitchen appliances and a fireplace. Community amenities include a garage, a pool and a hot tub. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
18 Units Available
Bonterra Lakeside Apartments
890 Quail Lake Cir, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,378
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bonterra Lakeside Apartments in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
26 Units Available
Overlook at Mesa Creek Apartments
2640 Grand Vista Cir, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,425
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1238 sqft
Overlook at Mesa Creek is a beautifully designed, new community located on North Chestnut near West Fillmore Street putting you in close proximity to the Ronald Reagan Highway.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 12:34pm
23 Units Available
Cheyenne Crossing
640 Wycliffe Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$994
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
975 sqft
One- and two-bedroom floor plans offer modern kitchens, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym and sauna. Easy access to Highway 115 and I-25.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
7 Units Available
Casa Mundi
418 South Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,765
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1107 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Casa Mundi in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COParker, COCastle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, CO