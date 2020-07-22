All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated July 22 2020 at 3:44 AM

Austin Park

3940 Harmony Dr · (719) 224-9926
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3940 Harmony Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80917
Village Seven

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 404 · Avail. Oct 4

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 460 sqft

Unit 308 · Avail. Aug 7

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 460 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Austin Park.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
recently renovated
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
coffee bar
Enjoy an apartment in Colorado Springs, CO, that’s warm and welcoming every time you come home. Austin Park Apartment Homes offers charming apartments, amazing community amenities, and a great location. With its irresistible combination of year-round outdoor adventures and practical comforts of urban living, Colorado Springs is consistently listed as one of the best cities to live in America.

At Austin Park, we offer one and two-bedroom floor plans. Each spacious apartment offers an open floor plan with large windows that let in natural light, ample storage including linen closets, and central air conditioning and heating. Chefs will appreciate the roomy wood cabinetry and updated appliances including a full-sized refrigerator in the stylish, modern kitchens.

Step outside your front door to extend your living space with outstanding community amenities. Relax and unwind at the sparkling swimming pool, watch the kids frolic in the playground area, and grill some burgers in the BBQ area to dine al fresco in one of several picnic areas surrounded by stunning mountain views. Jump start your mornings at the complimentary coffee station, take advantage of the three onsite laundry facilities, and enjoy ample parking to keep your car close and safe. Austin Park is a pet-friendly apartment community because we understand your fur babies are part of your family.

Austin Park is conveniently located in the heart of Colorado Springs with easy access to I-25 and public transportation for a stress-free commute. We are walking distance from a variety of restaurants like Fazoli's, Wade's Café, the Taproom and Old Chicago Pizza and just a few minutes away from several public schools and the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. Outdoor enthusiasts will love the amazing trails at Red Rock Canyon for hiking, biking and horseback riding. Other popular attractions in the area include the towering majesty of Pike’s Peak, the spectacular cascades at The Broadmoor Seven Falls, and the breathtaking beauty at Garden of the Gods.

If you’re looking for an affordable apartment in Colorado Springs with a warm and active community, essential amenities and a prime central location, contact us today at Austin Park Apartment Homes. We’re here to schedule your personal tour at your convenience and help you discover your amazing new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 for first pet, $100 for second pet
fee: $200 for first pet, $100 for second pet (non-refundable)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Max weight 40 lb each. Breed restrictions apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Austin Park have any available units?
Austin Park has 2 units available starting at $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does Austin Park have?
Some of Austin Park's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Austin Park currently offering any rent specials?
Austin Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Austin Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Austin Park is pet friendly.
Does Austin Park offer parking?
Yes, Austin Park offers parking.
Does Austin Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Austin Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Austin Park have a pool?
Yes, Austin Park has a pool.
Does Austin Park have accessible units?
No, Austin Park does not have accessible units.
Does Austin Park have units with dishwashers?
No, Austin Park does not have units with dishwashers.
