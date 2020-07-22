Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning refrigerator recently renovated carpet extra storage oven range Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly coffee bar

Enjoy an apartment in Colorado Springs, CO, that’s warm and welcoming every time you come home. Austin Park Apartment Homes offers charming apartments, amazing community amenities, and a great location. With its irresistible combination of year-round outdoor adventures and practical comforts of urban living, Colorado Springs is consistently listed as one of the best cities to live in America.



At Austin Park, we offer one and two-bedroom floor plans. Each spacious apartment offers an open floor plan with large windows that let in natural light, ample storage including linen closets, and central air conditioning and heating. Chefs will appreciate the roomy wood cabinetry and updated appliances including a full-sized refrigerator in the stylish, modern kitchens.



Step outside your front door to extend your living space with outstanding community amenities. Relax and unwind at the sparkling swimming pool, watch the kids frolic in the playground area, and grill some burgers in the BBQ area to dine al fresco in one of several picnic areas surrounded by stunning mountain views. Jump start your mornings at the complimentary coffee station, take advantage of the three onsite laundry facilities, and enjoy ample parking to keep your car close and safe. Austin Park is a pet-friendly apartment community because we understand your fur babies are part of your family.



Austin Park is conveniently located in the heart of Colorado Springs with easy access to I-25 and public transportation for a stress-free commute. We are walking distance from a variety of restaurants like Fazoli's, Wade's Café, the Taproom and Old Chicago Pizza and just a few minutes away from several public schools and the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. Outdoor enthusiasts will love the amazing trails at Red Rock Canyon for hiking, biking and horseback riding. Other popular attractions in the area include the towering majesty of Pike’s Peak, the spectacular cascades at The Broadmoor Seven Falls, and the breathtaking beauty at Garden of the Gods.



If you’re looking for an affordable apartment in Colorado Springs with a warm and active community, essential amenities and a prime central location, contact us today at Austin Park Apartment Homes. We’re here to schedule your personal tour at your convenience and help you discover your amazing new home.